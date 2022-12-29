southwest airlines

Southwest Airlines' 'Colorado One' 737-700 takes off from Montrose Regional Airport on Dec. 16, 2022. Southwest has canceled about 2/3 of its flights nationwide, including in Montrose at Montrose Regional Airport.

 (Gunnison Clamp/Special to the MDP)

Commercial flights across the country have taken a hit in the last week, with thousands of cancellations nationwide, and Montrose Regional Airport has been no exception.

A majority of the cancellations came from turmoil at Southwest Airlines, America’s leading low-cost airline. Woes started just before Christmas, as heavy snow and subfreezing temperatures delayed and even halted some flights across the northern Midwest and the mountain regions.



