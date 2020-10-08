Despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s hit on the airline industry, Southwest Airlines is coming to Montrose Regional Airport, with daily Denver flights and weekend options for Dallas.
Additionally, JetBlue will be offering Saturday flights to Boston and also have a flight to Boston on select Wednesday’s during the fall/winter season.
The two airlines will be shoring up gaps left by the earlier suspensions of Allegiant and Delta airlines, although Delta
"Adding Southwest Airlines to Montrose Regional Airport is a win for the community and region," said Montrose Regional Airport Director Lloyd Arnold in a statement announcing the new services.
“Southwest's commitment to quality, customer-first approach, and the large number of major cities available via their service is attractive for the regional market and beyond."
Colorado Flight Alliance also welcomed the airlines.
“We are glad to welcome Southwest as partners to western Colorado, Telluride and the Montrose Airport,” said Matt Skinner, CEO of Colorado Flights. “The new flights provide great connectivity to our longstanding markets for both incoming guests and area residents and businesses, and another layer of economic sustainability for our region.”
Service for both airlines is set to begin mid-December. Southwest will fly two to three dimes daily from Denver and on weekends from Dallas Love Field to Montrose through the winter. JetBlue is to fly from Boston Logan airport on Saturdays.
American Airlines will be returning to Montrose for the winter season, with Saturday flights from Charlotte and twice-daily services from Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix, and weekly from New York, as well from Chicago during busier weeks.
United Airline will likely have three to four flights a day from Denver, with Newark reducing from daily to two to five times a week; Houston and Chicago operating daily, although there is a potential it would only operate on weekends in January. The San Francisco schedule would be maintained, although with fewer weekday flights during January. Los Angeles service will run as normal on weekends.
Denver Air will run a similar schedule from Denver to Telluride.
For full winter schedule information, please visit www.coloradoflights.org/schedule. For travel and booking information, please visit www.montrose.com, www.telluride.com and www.tellurideskiresort.com.
This story will be updated.
