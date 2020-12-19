Southwest set to launch service at Montrose Regional Airport

Local residents in the area wanting to take that quick weekend trip to Denver without long-term hassle are getting their long-awaited wish.
Starting today, Southwest Airlines is launching service at Montrose Regional Airport, an acquisition years in the making, offering daily Denver flights and weekend options for Dallas — Love Field.
“We’re really just super excited about bringing this opportunity to Montrose,” Vice President of Network Planning for Southwest Airlines Adam Decaire said on Friday. “We look forward to what we believe will be a really successful partnership.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Southwest as a partner in western Colorado to Telluride and the Montrose Airport, providing new and expansive access for both incoming visitors and our residents,” said Matt Skinner, CEO of Colorado Flights Alliance (CFA), in a news release announcing the addition. “Southwest’s dedication to service and the traveler mirrors our own, and we look forward to welcoming their loyal customers to our ski slopes, national parks, and some of the most renowned scenery in North America.”
In 2019, Southwest officials toured Montrose to analyze what the community offered and what it needed. (Southwest also visited Steamboat Springs, which, through Yampa Valley Regional Airport, will also launch service on Saturday.)
According to Decaire, Southwest had been looking at places that were underserved and with higher fares.
After deeming Montrose a “good geographical fit” and good fit for Southwest, the airline continued negotiations with the CFA — a partnership between Montrose Regional, Telluride Regional, local governments and businesses, including Telluride Ski Resort — to bring service to the region.
“Right from the get go you could tell there was something we could do there (Montrose),” Decaire said.
“We’ve had conversations with Colorado Flight Alliance for several years about bringing Southwest service to Montrose and now we’re excited that our relationship continues with the start of service on Saturday,” said Dan Landson, communication lead for Southwest Airlines, in an email.
The seasonal fares, which last through April 5, for Montrose to Denver (up to three times daily in each direction) on a one-way nonstop flight is $49 and $79 between Montrose and Denver. Checked baggage will come at a consumer-friendly rate, too, as Southwest does not charge bag fees for the first two bags.
Ultimately, consumer demand will determine if Southwest extends the window of service, Decaire said, as the airline will analyze both the markets in Texas and Colorado through the winter.
Decaire heralded the additions, aware of consumers’ pent up demand in previous years. The service will not only give people in Montrose more choices and flexibility to reach destinations (and avoid the near 5-hour trek to Denver by vehicle), but give Dallas residents an opportunity to access the outdoor spaces found in Montrose, Telluride and Denver.
“People are going to places where they can easily gain access to outdoor spaces, and that ties into our entry to Montrose,” Decaire said. He added the service will give locals in the area easy and immediate access to a rapid weekend trip to Denver, and vice versa, with low fares.
Though Southwest experienced what Landson called “rock bottom” demand in April (cancelations begun to outpace bookings as the pandemic sheltered travelers nationwide), leisure travel began to make its way to the forefront in the ensuing months as people looked to get away from their everyday atmosphere and the COVID-19 pandemic disruption.
The trend helped accelerate and seal negotiations earlier this year with Southwest as the airline looks to provide seasonal services in a number of locations to start 2021. (Service in Colorado Springs will commence on March 11, 2021, along with airports in Savannah and Houston.)
Decaire praised the partnerships that helped guide the deal.
CFA, in its service to bring airlines to the community, spoke with Southwest for years to bring the brand to the region.
“They’re always pivotal,” he said. “It’s always important.”
Expectations from Southwest on how the new services will manage are “hard to set,” Decaire said, due to the unpredictability of the impact from the virus. This was evident in November, when the airline experienced a sudden drop in passenger demand with a spike in COVID-19 cases, as well as quarantine requirements and more travel restrictions.
According to a filed 8-K report by Southwest, operating revenue year-over-year in November was down 63% as the company experienced an increase in trip cancelations the weeks prior to Thanksgiving.
The company expects the operating revenue figure to also be down, albeit in the 65% to 75% range, for December and January, though the projections are based on the current outlook.
Montrose Regional Airport will also receive service from JetBlue Airlines today, as the airline will offer Saturday flights to Boston (the only airline to do so) and on select Wednesdays during the winter season.
The additions help offset the suspension of service from Delta Air Lines, which the company announced earlier this year. Delta said it hopes to resume flights into MTJ for the ski season in December 2021 as negotiations continue.
For travel and booking information, visit www.montrose.com, www.telluride.com and www.tellurideskiresort.com.
For information on the winter schedule, visit coloradoflights.org/schedule.
