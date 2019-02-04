Montrose police officer and school resource officer Trevis Booth received some friendly chiding from the Montrose County Special Olympics basketball team all week.
Leading up to the annual exhibition games between the Special Olympics basketball players and Montrose law enforcement, he heard comments like, “I’m going to beat you.”
The hoopsters were right on the money. Booth and his teammates, comprised of those with the Montrose Police Department and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, couldn’t beat the Montrose or Olathe Special Olympics teams during a fun-filled Saturday at Lloyd McMillan Gymnasium.
“We love playing in this game,” said Booth. “... It’s great for our officers. And it’s great for those kids because they are wonderful.”
The contest was the 13th between the law enforcement and Montrose and Olathe Special Olympics team. Two games were played on the day, the first with eight-minute quarters and the second with eight-minute halves.
The Special Olympics players heard cheers from students who showed up to cheer them on, as well as the officers themselves.
“This game shows all our whole community involvement and I’m really proud of that,” said Carolyn Rettig, the MHS transition paraprofessional and Special Olympics coordinator.
She also praised MHS students for showing their support by showing up to watch the game. The student section was packed with high schoolers holding up signs, cheering on the players and helpers on each team.
The Montrose High School band helped rock the gym, playing various numbers throughout both games. Additionally, the two referees were Michaela Ladage and Ally Nichols, two players from the MHS girls basketball team.
The game served as a fundraiser with donations going to the Special Olympics program and Sharing Ministries Food Bank, Rettig said.
She added, ultimately, the game wouldn’t be possible without the support from the law enforcement agencies. She expressed gratitude for the officers who participated in the game, saying the game “helps people see law enforcement in a different light.”
“They’re out there having a lot of fun. And they’re being really good sports because the referees are always harder on them than our kids,” she said with a laugh.
Normally other officers with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Colorado State Patrol participate as well, but due to scheduling issues, neither entity could compete, Booth said.
Booth said they have been big supporters in the past and by the time the game rolls around next year, CSP and CPW will most likely play.
“Still, we have a good turnout. We ended up with 19 officers and deputies,” Booth said.
The MHS resource officer reiterated this game has special meaning for him as it’s one contest he looks forward to every year.
“They’re great kids. We’re just appreciative of being part of their lives,” he said.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.