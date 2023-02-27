Special Olympics basketball team beats law enforcement by a landslide

Contestants battle for bragging rights on the court during the Special Olympics and law enforcement basketball match Saturday, Feb. 25. (Courtesy photo/MPD/Facebook)

Members of the Montrose Police Department and Sheriff’s office, Olathe Police Department, and Colorado State Patrol tried their best to beat the MCSD Special Olympics team as they reignited their annual basketball rivalry on Saturday, Feb. 25.

But, after four, eight-minute periods the law enforcement team ultimately lost by 20 points, with the final score of 46-25. The Special Olympics vs. law enforcement game is an annual fundraiser for the MCSD Special Olympics.



