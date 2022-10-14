Special Olympics Colorado is looking for new volunteer coaches throughout the Western Slope by the end of the year — and they don’t need to be professionals.
Sports are used as a catalyst for the nonprofit’s athletes to shine, but the main goal is to provide inclusive sports for those with intellectual disabilities. And with the winter season quickly approaching, Special Olympics Colorado needs several coaches — particularly basketball coaches — in Montrose between December and March.
“You can actually learn alongside the athletes if you don’t know anything about (a sport). But if you know that it’s something that should be offered in the area, you can learn alongside those athletes and what we need for those competitions,” said Michelle Pewters.
Pewters is the nonprofit’s western regional manager for Montrose, Delta, Archuletta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Grand, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Jackson, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Juan, San Miguel and Summit counties.
Part of her job is to assist coaches until they feel comfortable enough to run their own practices — and potentially introduce new Special Olympics sports to the community.
While prior experience isn’t a requirement, volunteers will need to undergo certification. The process begins with a Zoom meeting orientation in which trainees learn how to work with athletes and upcoming competition drills. From there, applicants must pass a background check before working with athletes. Certification is then good for three years before it must be renewed.
“I think it’s important to have inclusive communities,” said Pewters.
The organization serves over 8,000 youth and 15,000 athletes, providing training and competition across 21 different sports to young and older adults. It has over 1,000 coaches and 9,000 volunteers statewide.
While Montrose High School currently has a team entering the Special Olympics Hall of Fame, the nonprofit hopes to expand teams for all ages in the community. Recruiting more coaches is the first step in any of Pewter’s communities.
“(Inclusivity) is not something necessarily new to them, but it’s just maybe a resource that they haven’t had, or they don’t know about,” Pewter said of more rural communities. “It’s just really an addition to what maybe some of the communities are already doing, but it can definitely add on and maybe add some structure into a program that can really benefit the area,”
Pewters touched on the nonprofit’s Unified Champion School (UCS) program, which consists of a UCS coordinator and volunteer partners who help build Special Olympics teams in schools.
Oftentimes, the program facilitates a post-graduate community for high school graduates.
“Sports brings out such good things in people and I think this program we offer within schools and within the community can really help an area grow and expand that inclusivity,” she said.
The nonprofit considers its athletes to be individuals with intellectual disabilities, but offers the program to everyone — including those with disabilities. The program encourages those without disabilities to partner and play alongside athletes, making the experience “meaningful” for everyone involved.
“If you have multiple types of people playing a sport, that’s going to grow those teams a little bit more than just having one type person,” Pewters explained
