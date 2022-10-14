Special Olympics Colorado is looking for new volunteer coaches throughout the Western Slope by the end of the year — and they don’t need to be professionals.

Sports are used as a catalyst for the nonprofit’s athletes to shine, but the main goal is to provide inclusive sports for those with intellectual disabilities. And with the winter season quickly approaching, Special Olympics Colorado needs several coaches — particularly basketball coaches — in Montrose between December and March.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?