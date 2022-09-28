Sharing Ministries

John Lee of Spectrum presented Oneda Doyal and Terri Heart of Sharing Ministries Food Bank a check for $1,000 Wednesday afternoon. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)

Sharing Ministries Food Bank accepted a $1,000 donation from Charter Communications on Wednesday afternoon. The donation comes on the heels of the broadband connectivity company’s efforts to raise awareness about its Affordable Connectivity Program.

According to John Lee, Charter’s senior manager for government affairs in Colorado, Sharing Ministries is a vital resource for the community, particularly through challenging financial times such as the pandemic. Charter Communications is a cable and internet provider whose products and services are sold under the name Spectrum.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

