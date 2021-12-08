On Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, local officials and veterans advocates gathered to welcome a nice-sized donation that — fittingly — will help build the Montrose Veterans Park to honor all branches of the military and commemorate conflicts from WWI to the War on Terror.
Mike Trickey, special projects coordinator for the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, paid tribute to Pearl Harbor on Tuesday, just before the alliance accepted a $10,000 donation from Charter Communications, the cable and internet provider whose products and services are sold under the name Spectrum. The Montrose Veterans Park, now in its design phase at Cerise Park, reflects commitment, he said.
“This park that we’re going to put together will be a reflection of that and will stand forever. And it will give the veterans who come here the opportunity to reflect, to remember, to never forget the sacrifices that the veterans have made to keep this country strong,” Trickey said.
“This is just the beginning. This is going to be something that’s perpetual and carry on forever.”
All of the local military service organizations have been working together to develop the park, on a pocket of land next to the track at Cerise Park, which the city provided. Trickey said he’s most proud of the groups’ collaboration.
“It means so much to everybody that we make this happen. The generosity of Charter Communications is just the beginning of making this thing happen,” he said.
The American Legion, American Legion Riders, Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars are all part of the project plans. Representatives said although there is still a lot of “brainstorming” and work to do, the hope is that shovels can hit the ground relatively soon.
“We’re trying to keep all our groups together, because we’re all here for the veterans,” said J. Bob Brueske, VFW Post 784 commander.
“We take the value and commitment of the veterans, and veterans returning to the civil workforce are such a vital component of our company and what we do,” said John Lee, senior manager of Government Affairs with Spectrum, where 9% of the workforce is made up of returning veterans. He said Charter/Spectrum programs such as Hiring our Heroes are geared toward recognizing the “incredibly unique” skill sets, sense of duty and work ethic of veterans and their spouses.
“You’ve given it to your community, you’ve given it to your country and you give it to our customers when you work for us. We deeply appreciate it,” Lee said.
The commitment of the company’s veteran-hires helped put the company on Forbes’ list of Top 200 companies for veterans to work for, he also said.
“I think it’s incredibly humbling to be here on this hallowed day in our country’s history and to hopefully, with our donation, to be the rock in the pond that starts the ripple effects of getting this (park) going,” Lee said.
Lee then presented an oversized check representing the $10,000 donation from Spectrum, to applause from representatives of the veterans organizations, Montrose Mayor Doug Glaspell, state Rep. Marc Catlin and state Sen. Don Coram.
Those who gathered to receive the donation stood roughly where the flagpole of the veterans park will one day rise skyward.
The flagpole centers the memorial, from which short walkways will extend to five focal points: walls, with Battle Crosses, for World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Global War on Terror.
Interpretive information is are to include timelines and significant events, since, in addition to being a place of quite contemplation, the park is also intended to educate the public.
Conceptual and landscaping drawings are now complete. Trickey thanked Del-Mont Consultants, Julie Wolverton and Dave Powers for their work on them, as well as City Assistant Public Works Director Jackie Bubinek for shepherding the city’s role in the project.
“This is a great thing to be doing, recognizing these veterans and all of the things they’ve done for this community, this country,” Catlin said.
“I hope it (funding drive) really takes off and gets to be a real popular thing for the community so we can do this right away, particularly before we lose those who are part of the Greatest Generation. This corporate sponsorship may prime the pump.”
Coram said he was pleased to see Spectrum give back to communities where it makes its money. “Hopefully, as he (Lee) said, this is the ripple in the pond and we get it done,” Coram said.
Trickey said he is now looking for contractors to discuss plans and possible pricing.
“Based on estimates that we get, that’s going to give us more of an idea of what we can actually look at for costs. We’re getting to that point; step by step,” he said.
“Because of where we’re at with the drawings and information, we’ll be able now to talk with contractors who would be interested in this. Based on estimates that we get from them, that’s going to give us an idea of what we can look at for costs.”
Contractors who want to discuss options should call Trickey at 970-765-2210. To inquire about making a donation, call the same number.
The WHAFV was founded by Melanie Kline with the goal of helping veterans transition into civilian life with continuing support. Originally called Welcome Home Montrose, it now serves the whole region.
The alliance is located at 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way in Montrose, where it operates the Warrior Resource Center, offering many support programs and referrals for veterans and socialization opportunities for them and their spouses. These include weekly coffees in Montrose and monthly ones on the West End and Delta County.