After several months of ups and downs, the Fox Theater is ending 2021 with a win.
The Fox experienced its best two-week stretch this year, selling out several showings of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” amidst the holiday moviegoing season.
“No Way Home,” which released Dec. 17, has grossed $1.16 billion worldwide, becoming Sony’s top-grossing movie ever while providing theaters, both big and small, a financial boost before the end of the year.
“It has been reassuring to all of us to see that — to see lively audience interest,” said Misty Hunter, whose family owns and operates the Fox. “It renews our faith.”
That faith has been felt among theater advocates as the rousing financial success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has made waves across the film industry.
It’s the first pandemic-era film to top $1 billion, a milestone deemed almost impossible to reach during the pandemic amidst increased concerns among moviegoers to return to the theater. The Delta variant, and now Omicron, have only fueled those concerns.
“It’s probably our second-highest grossing film of all time behind ‘Avengers: Endgame’,” Hunter said of ‘No Way Home’. “We’re following that same national trend. We’re lucky that ‘Spider-Man’ was busy because even though we didn’t play a few films, there were a few bombs in this bag of holiday films for other theaters.”
Other December film releases like “West Side Story,” “Nightmare Alley” and “The Matrix Resurrections” were financial duds, grossing well below their production budgets.
The past three months for the Fox, which Hunter said in late-November would serve as a “litmus test” regarding moviegoing in the area, “went well,” Hunter said.
October proved to be a busy month at the Fox thanks to films like “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and “No Time To Die.” November wasn’t as fruitful — Hunter estimates that the month’s financial returns were 30% less than what was accumulated in November 2019.
Revenue for December, outside of Sony’s latest “Spider-Man” flick and “Sing 2,” which Hunter said has also been a hit locally, has been up and down. Early December was slow before the Fox Theater experienced a 10-day surge with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Sing 2” playing at the same time.
“I can’t reiterate enough — good movies, good business; bad movies, bad business,” Hunter said. “That definitely has not changed, pandemic or not.”
Despite the financial success of “No Way Home,” Hunter and her family remain cautious on how to assess the 2022 film release schedule.
The quality of films continues to be a factor, in addition to effects from the pandemic; Hunter cited Montrose County’s October surge in COVID cases, Denver County’s mask mandate in indoor public spaces and some theaters remaining closed around the country as reasons why an assessment is difficult.
“It’s literally day-by-day,” Hunter said. “I never know if the county or state is going to change my rules, or if Omicron (cases) get bad, they could potentially close us again. Who knows? It’s day-by-day, week-to-week.”
The venue has some financial breathing room after receiving $452,117 in July from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.
The same program granted the theater an additional $284,748 in supplemental funds on Nov. 15.
The Hunters have continued to use the funds on general operating expenses. Regardless, funds and financial returns from “No Way Home” don’t necessarily serve as a cure-all. Between January and September 2021, the Fox Theater operated with sales down 61% compared to the same timeframe in 2019.
Hunter isn’t sure when a return to a break-even point could happen but is hopeful for sometime in 2022. “That’s what the (SVOG) money is for,” Hunter said. “It helps businesses get to that point.”
A reopening of the San Juan Cinema, which is owned by the Hunters and has been closed since 2019, in 2022 remains a possibility following the three-month evaluation, but is still dependent on the steadiness of releases and audience numbers, as well as effects from the pandemic. Hunter said she plans to watch closely how the Omicron variant might affect theaters over the next two weeks.
(As of Dec. 28, no cases of the Omicron variant had been confirmed in Montrose County. The Daily Sentinel on Wednesday reported that three Mesa County residents tested positive for the Omicron variant, according to a report from Mesa County Public Health.)
The Fox has also been affected by supply shortages, a trend in several industries at the national and local levels.
Certain sweets have been hard to obtain, Hunter said. They’ve recently switched from using round popcorn tubs to square tubs.
“There’s been some freight company changes locally that have affected our ability to get our supplies in a timely fashion,” Hunter said. “There’s all kinds of things affecting supply chain issues.”
Despite the challenges, seeing a packed house during the holidays has been a welcome sight for staff.
“It’s nice to see the multi-generational aspect of people coming to the movies,” Hunter said. “There’s a lot of that going on and it’s nice to see that families can spend some time together and enjoy the same film. It’s really enjoyable for us. It’s the joy and excitement. People are so excited to see and experience a film like ‘Spider-Man.’ That’s fun for all of us and the employees to see the excitement from the community.”
