The San Juan Weavers Guild is holding its 42nd annual Show and Sale this Saturday at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a new location for the sale and the Guild is looking forward to the turnout of new enthusiasts and their regular customers.
As always, shoppers can expect a wide array of items for the home, for gifts and for personal use. Expect dozens of towels, potholders, placemats and runners in many colors and patterns. Rugs, bags, baskets and decorative hangings are often part of the inventory. Warm felted shoe insoles, fiber jewelry and holiday ornaments are available. A large selection of beautiful scarves is always included, and shawls and clothing items are exciting features. For those who like to create their own treasures, kits made by members may be available, as well as handspun yarn and fiber for spinning or felting.
The guild maintains high standards for the items offered for sale. Anything knitted or crocheted, for example, must be made with handspun yarn, and woven items must be primarily made of cloth handwoven by members, with commercial fabric or findings only a minor component. Inventory items are produced in limited amounts, and some are truly one-of-a-kind and available nowhere else. Using a department-store format, the guild groups creations of numerous members by category, and customers use a central check-out area where cash, checks, and credit cards are welcome.
Skilled artisans will be on hand to assist anyone of any age who would like to try the
basics of spinning and weaving, at no cost, according to provided information.
Also on hand will be information on their Become a Weaver in a Weekend class. This class allows an absolute beginner to get hands on experience. Everything is provided by the guild, and the first day you are weaving on a loom. The second day you learn how to set up the loom and get to take it home to finish your second project. What a great way to learn a new craft, without all of the startup expenses. To register for this class go to www.sanjuanweavers.org.
During the craft sale there will be looms and spinning wheels available for hands on sessions, along with the expert artisans and their skills. Also available will be an artistic exhibit to showcase the work of the San Juan Weavers Guild.
Leslie Brown is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
