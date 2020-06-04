The Montrose Recreation District will reopen the Community Recreation Center aquatics on Monday, June 8, but use will be limited as the staff abide by state and local coronavirus guidelines.
Jeremy Master, MRD recreation manager, said staff have been working throughout the pandemic caused closure to do a thorough cleaning of the facility, including the pools and they are excited to offer aquatic amenities to a limited number of the public when those areas reopen Monday. Reopening aquatics is strictly for fitness purposes at this time.
While the CRC will be able to reopen aquatics, Master said there is a caveat.
“The caveat is that it’s ages 16 and older only for the facility,” he said. “We know families are pool users, but we can’t offer that service at this time.”
One of the biggest regulators for the CRC staff is the limit to 50 people at any one time, despite having an 80,000 square-foot facility. The aquatics amenities will be open Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. Thus, Master said reservations are strongly recommended for admittance and are the only way to guarantee facility access. The reservation process for aquatics will begin on Friday, June 4 at 4 p.m. online and over the phone at 249-7705.
“It was a massive undertaking by our customer service staff to develop a reservation system out of nowhere in a short time,” he said.
As the community engages with the new reservation system, Master asks them to be patient as they work through the bugs, but he also encourages the community to provide them with feedback.
Reservations can be made one week in advance, up to one hour prior to the time slot. Reservations are 45 minutes each with times at noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The public can reserve two time slots a day, three days a week. Consecutive slots can be reserved, but must be in different areas like the lap pool, leisure pool or wellness pool. There are 11 lanes available for reservations in the lap pool, with one swimmer per lane. In the leisure and lazy river pool, there are 12 spaces per time slot. The wellness pool has eight slots.
“We understand that this is tight, but there are lots of users who want to use the pool and we believe this is a way to accommodate and maximize the people who can use the pool and the different users,” Master said.
During the closure, Master said maintenance team members drained the leisure and wellness pool for a deep cleaning. The lap pool was also partially drained for cleaning.
Prior to arrival, pool-goers are asked to arrive swim ready as locker rooms remain closed and cabanas are restricted to restroom use only. Patrons should not plan to shower or change at CRC. While the staff ask the public to limit bringing in personal items, they ask patrons to bring a water bottle and towel.
Once arriving at the CRC, patrons will go to a check-in station outside the main entry. They will have their temperature checked and go through a symptoms screening, as well as confirmation of reservation. Drop-in slots that are available will be assigned at that station. The public is asked to arrive 10 to 15 minutes before their reservation. They will also be required to sign an updated waiver.
Upon entering the building, visitors are asked to follow the markers and traffic flow arrows on the floor as well as follow the social distancing markers. Everyone is required to wear a mask or facial covering at all times when not engaged in a reserved exercise activity, which includes walking through the building, entering and exiting the building and whenever social distancing cannot be maintained.
“We are doing our best to communicate with people and with each other,” he said. “We are constantly evolving the situation as information comes to us.”
The public has a couple options for purchasing membership for the facility — a membership pass or a pandemic punch pass (PPP). Since the facility was shuttered in April, Master said members’ passes have gone dormant.
“Their passes went dormant when we closed the facility and we’re not charging anybody for their passes,” Master said.
Members have not been billed for the months of April, May and June.
Master said for some members, the PPP may be a better option since it offers access to the facility at a reduced rate of $4 per visit.
“This is a reduced rate for a vast majority of our users,” he said. “They can purchase between five to 20 punches, but those punches will expire on July 31.”
The public is encouraged not to purchase a large quantity of PPP’s should the CRC be able to reopen on a regular capacity within a month, as to not have several punch cards unused.
The Recreation District will be providing weekly updates for the time being on Friday afternoons on their website and social media accounts.
For more information, contact CRC staff during customer service hours.
