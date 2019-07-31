Chaynne Carter, co-owner of 970 Sports Rewind, could talk about sports “until the cows come home.”
The Anaheim, California native said, growing up, he played just about every team sport imaginable. Due to his sports background, after working as a mattress salesman, he transitioned to Sports Rewind in Montrose about three years ago.
“I played pretty much every sport at one point. It was either one season or eight seasons,” Carter said.
Carter, whose parents bought the store five years ago, will now help open and run another location — this one in Delta. The new spot will open this Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.
The Delta 970 Sports Rewind location is on First Street and Palmer Street; it’ll be in the same building as Chili Pepper Pottery.
“We’ve been growing so much, so this is a great opportunity,” Carter said.
Sports Rewind offers a variety of sports activity equipment ranging from skateboards to disc golf to baseball gloves.
Carter, who recently relocated to Delta, said the town doesn’t currently have a store that’s solely focused on sports equipment. That means families will either have to travel to Montrose or Grand Junction if they need to buy such items.
One of those in-demand products is a stand-up paddleboard — which Sports Rewind has in stock — as Confluence River runs through the Western Slope town.
Additionally, the sports store has plenty of frisbee golf-related items, and that activity has also become popular in Delta.
“We’re just looking to help the kids out,” Carter said. “There’s just not many anything for kids in Delta.”
Like the Montrose location, the store will offer paddleboard and kayak rentals in the summertime and then provide skis and snowboard rentals during the winter.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays.
For more information, visit 970sportsrewind.com or call 970-417-3771.
Carter reiterated his goal for the store is for Delta residents to have easier access to a plethora of sports activities.
“We want people to have fun, be safe and go outside,” he said.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
