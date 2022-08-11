Staff Report
Sporting and outdoor goods are coming back to the River Landing shopping center, with Sportsman’s Warehouse anticipated to open in late November.
Sportsman’s Warehouse, headquartered in Midvale, Utah, is moving into retail space between Ross and Marshalls, property management representatives confirmed.
“Their goal is to be open by the end of November and they are currently hiring,” said Jennifer Abila of Leadership Circle LLC. Leadership Circle helps manage and maintain the property, through a partnership with The Staenberg Group.
TSG’s leasing and development coordinator could not be immediately reached for more information.
Sportsman’s Warehouse representatives also did not immediately return calls.
The company is hiring for several positions here, however. Job listings include receiving manager, hunting lead, assistant hunting manager, archery lead, office manager, store manager, hunting department manager and managers for soft goods and hard goods. Full descriptions and applications are available online at careers.sportsmans.com.
The Sportsman’s Warehouse began as a standalone retail store in 1986 and has grown to more than 100 shops, including one in Grand Junction. A merger with Great American Outdoors Group was scrapped in late 2021.
The Sportsman’s Warehouse opening here will mark the first time in several years that a sporting goods/outdoor retail store was available at River Landing.
Previously, Sports Authority operated in the same section of the shopping center where Sportsman’s will locate. Sports Authority departed Montrose in 2016 when the company filed for bankruptcy and closed all of its stores.
