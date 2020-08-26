The new, county-built Bridal Veil Creek Trail has proved to be massively popular since it opened earlier this year.
Its advantages are many, but its attraction — in addition to the reward of its terminus at the base of the state’s longest waterfall — is that it keeps pedestrians safely off Bridal Veil Road. But hikers must ford Ingram Creek on foot, which, during high flow times such as spring runoff or the occasional cloudburst, is not possible. A bridge, always part of the new trail’s plans, will see construction put off until next spring.
At Wednesday’s San Miguel Board of County Commissioners’ meeting, county open space director, Janet Kask, and county manager Mike Bordogna, explained that the delay is a result of grant money being tied up while it changes hands from one agency to another. The county received a $60,000 award from the Colorado Department of Transportation, but Bordogna said that CDOT was “not willing to be the oversight agency.” The money is being transferred to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW), a change of hands that has been slow in coming.
“We’ve been actively working on this to get it all together,” Kask told the board. “But now it’s wait and see. This has been dragging out since March.”
Kask’s goal, she said, was to begin construction in the fall, “before the snow starts flying,” but the bureaucratic hang-up has conspired to delay the bridge project.
Total cost for the bridge construction is $120,000, Kask said. She also reported that a private donor is waiting in the wings for this and other potential open space projects with $60,000. The county and Telluride Mountain Club have each committed $30,000. Bordogna called having additional funding via the private donor, “advantageous.”
The commissioners said that given the delay in transferring funds from CDOT to CPW, coupled with the amount of time it would take to sift through requests for proposals before construction of the 47-foot suspension bridge could even begin, waiting until spring would be optimal.
“Let’s take our time,” commissioner Hilary Cooper said. “Don’t rush this.”
Commissioner Kris Holstrom agreed.
“Let’s do it safely, take our time on this and do it right,” she said.
Kask said, she, too, would be “content to wait ‘til spring.”
The new bridge would start between two boulders and traverse Ingram Creek about 40 feet above the water’s surface. It will likely require placement with a helicopter.
In other county business, the commissioners approved a request for a variance regarding an on-site wastewater treatment system (OWTS) for an east end lot on the Spur owned by Gordon McPhee. Sitting as the board of health, the commissioners approved the reduction of setbacks on the lot so that the pair can install a septic system prior to building what they said will be a two-bedroom home.
McPhee and his tenant, Drew Ludwig, explained that until they had approved variances in hand, they could not build on the site. Since the Town of Telluride does not provide water or sewer services to the site, McPhee and Ludwig first sought, and received permission to drill a well. They needed variances for the OWTS as normal setbacks regarding wells, septic systems and effluent lines would not be possible on the narrow lot. The applicants, county planning director Kaye Simonson explained in her memo to the board, showed “that the variance: a) would not be injurious to public health, water quality or the environment, and b) would prevent a substantial hardship incurred through no fault of the applicant.”
Though approved, McPhee’s neighbor to the west, Tom Mortell, expressed concerns regarding any potential construction.
“We have some serious concerns about their plan,” Mortell said, adding that he felt there would be impacts on their property value. “We know nothing about what they’re planning to build.”
He further said he felt the McPhee lot was unbuildable.
McPhee countered that since he purchased the Royer Creek parcel in 1989, he’s always intended to build on it.
“Until we get these variances, we can’t really submit a design,” he said.
In unanimously approving the variances, the board urged McPhee and Ludwig to be sensitive to the concerns of their neighbors.
“Build something neighborly,” commissioner Lance Waring said.
First published in the Telluride Daily Planet. Reprinted with permission.
