Spring water forecast bright, even as moisture delays getting crops in the ground

A lateral flows Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association-managed water to local fields. This year, rounds of winter storms have made for a good water picture, but have affected the association's ability to burn debris from irrigation ditches and delayed getting crops in the ground. (Courtesy photo/UVWUA)

The snow just kept coming, shattering grimmer expectations held midway through last year. Multiple storms starting last November pushed the snowpack up —  and up. As of Thursday, March 16, the snow-water equivalent in the Gunnison Basin stood at 146% of median.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s data from earlier in the month showed the unregulated inflow volume to the big watering hole of Blue Mesa Reservoir is projected to hit 105% of average in May, at 215,000 acre-feet. (Unregulated inflow is representative of what would have happened if not for reservoir regulation upstream at a given location.) For the 2023 water year, the unregulated inflow is expected to be 100% of average. Actual live storage capacity was projected to be at 71% by the end of the water year in September.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?