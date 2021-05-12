Spring is in the air! And so are allergies. Allergies can be pesky, and sometimes they can be downright debilitating. With longer days and temperatures on the rise, the greenery is making its comeback. Everyone likes to spend time outside during the nice weather. How do you keep from feeling plugged up and overrun? A Kidz Clinic has a few ideas to help combat this pesky allergy season.
Yale Health suggests a few ideas to keep the allergy symptoms at bay:
- Shower, or wash face and hands after spending time outside in a highly pollenated area
- Keep from touching face and especially eyes when gardening
- Make sure to wear sunglasses when outside, it helps to keep pollen from irritating the eyes!
A few other ideas from our practitioners include:
- Talking with your primary care doc for recommendations on allergy preventatives, either over the counter or prescription
- Wearing your mask! Not only does this help fight COVID-19, but it helps keep irritants out of the nose
- When burning, make sure to wear a face covering and glasses if possible. If you are not burning, but in a high burn area, try to stay inside during peak burning hours.
Don’t forget A Kidz Clinic is here for all of your needs! Call the clinic today to schedule your child (0-21) for their annual Well Check, a sick visit, dental hygiene or behavioral health. The clinic is here to help, and answer any questions you may have.
Makenna Hart, MS, is the clinic coordinator at A Kidz Clinic
