Stabbing suspect arrested months after fleeing scene

A stabbing suspect was arrested Saturday, after months on the lam.
Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Justin Kaylor, 35, on a Montrose Police Department warrant. Kaylor is charged with first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon and with third-degree assault.
Bond was set at $15,000, cash-only, Monday. He is due again in court June 17.
On Jan. 24, Kaylor allegedly stabbed another man in the neck during a fight outside a home on South San Juan Avenue.
According to the arrest affidavit in the case, Kaylor came to the home, where his on-again, off-again girlfriend was visiting.
The woman had told people in the home that Kaylor had been threatening her — and although she spoke to investigators reluctantly, she later told police Kaylor had engaged in controlling and abusive behavior with her when they rekindled their relationship, according to allegations in his arrest affidavit.
Several other people were in the home when the woman visited. Within about 10 or 15 minutes of her arriving and telling them about Kaylor, they heard a knock at the window.
A man at the home rushed to the door, went outside, and confronted the person outside, who is alleged to be Kaylor. Witnesses reported hearing crashes and screaming, which one of them believed “was Justin being slammed against the door,” Montrose Police Department Detective Mark Trimble wrote in Kaylor’s arrest affidavit.
That witness was able to crack the door open. She later told police she saw the male guest lying on the porch, holding Kaylor in front of him “belly to back.”
The witness said the male guest “had Justin in a chokehold with one arm wrapped around his throat, actively choking Justin with his legs wrapped around Justin’s legs,” and she could tell Kaylor was having trouble breathing, Trimble said.
The woman identified Kaylor, whom she knew, and also said she heard the male guest call him by name as he yelled at Kaylor over the way he was reportedly treating his girlfriend.
During the struggle, the door got kicked shut, so the witness couldn’t see more. But, she reported, she heard someone running away.
The male houseguest came back in — with a knife sticking out the side of his neck.
People helped him pull the knife out and tried to treat the wound, but he wouldn’t let anyone touch him and left as the witnesses called 911.
Another police officer later found the wounded man walking nearby, bleeding profusely from the neck, but he refused aid and walked away. Montrose Fire Protection District paramedics arrived and were able to stop the man, who then received medical attention.
One witness, Kaylor’s girlfriend, said the injured man didn’t want anyone to tell police “because people on the streets don’t ‘snitch.’” Another witness refused to talk to police because of “his gang affiliation and his morals,” Trimble wrote in the affidavit.
Per the document, the injured man revealed only that he had confronted someone else about hurting a woman and that this led to a fight, in which the man put the other person into a headlock and said he would “rip his head off” if he touched the woman again.
“(Man) said the male party then struck him in the neck during this altercation with a knife. (He) did not want to cooperate and provide details,” Trimble wrote.
Kaylor’s girlfriend reluctantly agreed to an interview, in it, explaining she had broken up with Kaylor while he was in jail on another matter, and was dating another man, but that Kaylor won her back when he was released.
Since then, though, Kaylor had “become extremely controlling of her, not allowing her to be anywhere but at his side, to include when he is using the restroom, and not allowing her to talk to anyone,” the affidavit states.
Because Kaylor wouldn’t let her have a phone, she missed her own court date and picked up a warrant, the woman also told Trimble.
“(She) further stated Justin is not in the right mind” and that he “has been carrying knives.” The woman also told Trimble that her former beau had been prepared to fight Kaylor some days before, but Kaylor pulled a knife. The woman said she and Kaylor then left.
She also alleged Kaylor had assaulted her shortly before the Jan. 24 stabbing, by punching her arm after she kept declining to have sex with him. This made Kaylor angry, she said, and he left their sleeping spot beneath a bridge, yelling that he was going to find someone else for a hook-up. When she didn’t react, he became more upset, according to what the woman told police.
The woman fell back asleep and when she woke up, went to the South San Juan residence. She did not witness the altercation that left the alleged victim injured, but did hear “wrestling around and mumbling,” per the affidavit.
Police arriving later found blood stains and a bloodstained pocket knife at the scene.
They learned from medical staff at the Montrose Memorial Hospital emergency department, that the injured man sustained a 1 centimeter-long, penetrating cut down the right side of his neck, which caused a hematoma. This constituted serious bodily injury, according to the emergency room physician, Trimble said.
The injured man ultimately was flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction for further treatment.
Kaylor was sought for first-degree assault for allegedly inflicting the injury and for third-degree assault for allegedly grabbing his girlfriend’s left arm and repeatedly punching her right arm during the argument preceding the stabbing.
The circumstances of his arrest were not immediately clear.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.