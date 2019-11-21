Tina’s picks: “Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs?: Big Questions From Tiny Mortals About Death” by Caitlin Doughty.
Everyone has questions about death and kids are no exception. Caitlin tries to humorously, but scientifically, answer 35 questions using knowledge and insight gained during her career as a funeral director and mortician. It’s a funny and fascinating read that will hopefully answer your great questions of the universe, like can Grandma really have a Viking funeral.
“#IMOMSOHARD” by Kristin Hensley & Jen Smedly.
Kristin and Jen tell it like it is...and it is funny. There’s no sugarcoating the world of parenting and you will find something to relate to in this book if you have kids. Nothing is off limits and, after reading this, you will know you are not alone in the crazy, hilarious world of mom.
Lindsay’s pick: “American Hippo” by Sarah Gailey.
Have you been craving that alternate history of how hippos turned the gun slinging mythos of the American West into the knife-fighting-in-the-swamps American South? This is just the book for you! Sarah Gailey runs with the strange-but-true anecdote that the United States once considered breeding hippos for meat at the turn of the century and reimagines a heist in a world where hippos became more reliable than horses. This book was a sincere, wacky, and action-packed romp all at once, from start to finish. I couldn’t put it down!
Tiffany’s pick: “My Sister, the Serial Killer” by Oyinkan Braithwaite.
A darkly comic tale about two sisters: the younger of whom has a nasty habit of dispatching her boyfriends. Narrated by the older sister, protector, and inadvertent crime-scene cleanup expert, this unusual tale is an unflinching, infuriating, and at times touching look at the family ties that bind—and choke. Clocking in at a lean 240 pages, it’s a quick read, but one that will stay with you long after the final page.
Kirsten’s pick: “Confessions of an Innocent Man” by David R. Row.
This was a highly intelligent read. It’s a psychopath, court room drama, revenge/murder mystery all wrapped up in one. The author is an attorney and specializes in death row cases. There is a lot of information about the law and death row in fiction form. He does a good job of informing without becoming preachy.
Jonathan’s pick: “Stuff Matters: Exploring the Marvelous Materials That Shape Our Man-Made World” by Mark Miodownik.
Ever heard of aerogels? I sure hadn’t, until I read Mark Miodownik’s “Stuff Matters.” This author takes the science of “stuff” that has changed the world, everything from steel and concrete, to modern discoveries like silicon chips and light-as-air aerogel, and explains it in a way anyone can understand. If you’ve ever wondered how these common (and uncommon) materials we take for granted today came into use, this is a fascinating and humorous dive into the material world.
