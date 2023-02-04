The stalking case against a former Montrose resident was dismissed with prejudice on Thursday, just days before trial.
Prosecutors filed to drop the charges against Michael Bronner, who was accused of stalking his then-neighbor, local dentist Daniel Hatch. The prosecutor’s unsparing Feb. 2 motion to dismiss came after months of defense allegations the District Attorney’s Office was slow-walking providing discovery (evidence) in the 2021 case and a Jan. 27 hearing, after which Bronner’s attorneys filed a lengthy motion for sanctions.
Defense attorneys Nicole Savino and George Brauchler of the Sawyer Legal Group in their Jan. 29 filing accused the District Attorney’s Office of “thwarting” the discovery process and of imperiling Bronner’s fair trial rights. Not only was there reasonable doubt, they said, but there were procedural defects and failures.
“The People have willfully failed to fulfill their obligations. The People have thwarted the truth-finding process,” Brauchler said in the sanctions motion, asking the court to send a clear message and deter future violations.
“Thank God this nightmare is over,” Bronner, a Vietnam veteran and retired airline pilot, said in a statement provided by the Sawyer Legal Group.
“I can finally get back the property the sheriff took from me nearly two years ago, including the only existing photo of my dad. As the proud father of a Denver metro area law enforcement supervisor, I can say that I am incredibly disappointed in how the Montrose Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office treated me and these ridiculous accusations.”
Bronner was charged with felony stalking and misdemeanor ethnic intimidation. The conduct alleged in the now-dismissed case entailed emails, social media posts and behavior on his own property, some of which was similar to acts Hatch alleged in a failed bid for a civil protection order, District Attorney Seth Ryan said.
The burden of proof is much lower for a civil protection order than is the burden for proving a crime, and Ryan said that played a role in the decision to dismiss. As had Assistant District Attorney Robert Zentner in his dismissal motion, Ryan took responsibility for poor management of the voluminous data generated in the case.
He said, however, that the office did not willfully withhold evidence and that the defense in its press release announcing the dismissal had presented a “skewed and lopsided” view.
“I definitely acknowledge the data generated in Mr. Bronner’s case was not managed in the manner we expect in the DA’s Office here, and we take responsibility for that,” Ryan said Friday.
“We have an ethical obligation when we believe we can’t move forward and meet that (proof) burden, not only with the evidence we have, but with the evidence we find after the case is filed.”
Prosecutors and defense teams alike usually continue investigating after cases are filed. Ryan said that in this case, the defense team provided witness interviews and other evidence its investigators uncovered.
“Mr. Bronner’s attorneys were very forthright and open about the evidence and they shared some of the witness interviews with us. They requested us to look at that in dismissing the case,” he said.
That evidence supported a dismissal and also refuted some of what prosecutors planned to present, he said.
“Contrary to the allegations of willful misconduct, we reviewed the evidence they shared, analyzed it against the burden of proof, and determined we could not meet the burden, and it is more properly litigated in an ongoing civil suit,” Ryan said.
The path to dismissal
On Feb. 2, Zentner filed an amended motion to dismiss the case with prejudice, which District Judge Keri Yoder granted the same day.
In the motion, Zentner stated it is apparent “that reasonable doubt exists” in the case and also admitted procedural defects would have precluded successful prosecution.
“Defense counsel has made compelling arguments to the People as to how this matter will likely be framed before a jury,” Zentner wrote, also calling the Jan. 29 defense motion “insightful, informative and impactful.”
He said he could have then expected the defense to bring up certain parts of the civil suit Hatch filed against Bronner.
Bronner’s attorneys in announcing the dismissal said Hatch sued Bronner, seeking $4.5 million. A copy of the lawsuit was not immediately available Friday.
Zentner in his filing said that under his supervision, prosecutors failed to consider various defense requests in a timely manner or meet certain timeframes as ordered by the court.
He also stated a failure to make sure information intrinsic to materiality was provided to the court; failure to timely and adequately narrow and particularize criminal conduct and ensure the endorsement of an essential expert witness for admission of certain evidence.
Zenter did not lay blame on the sheriff’s office or investigator, instead saying the DA’s Office was “particularly appreciative” of Investigator Daniel Taylor’s individual efforts. However, he also had to consider how facts presented would affect the case in the jury’s eyes.
“For these reasons, this matter should not be taken before a criminal jury and should instead be dismissed,” Zentner said in his motion to dismiss.
Defense details defects
Zentner’s motion came after months of complaints from defense counsel that mandatorily disclosable evidence was not being provided in accordance with statutory rules. Brauchler, in filing Jan. 29 for sanctions, argued the multiple failures could only be adequately addressed by dismissing the case.
According to that filing, Taylor first met with prosecutors in January of 2021 and a few days later, provided them with a thumb drive from Hatch’s civil attorney.
Taylor was told to seek a warrant and then began reviewing the thumb drive; the defense motion alleges he didn’t independently corroborate what was on the drive, even though its contents were fulsomely described in an affidavit. Prosecutors failed to mention a scan of court transcripts the affidavit described, Brauchler wrote, and only on Jan. 20, 2023 — just one week before this year’s motions hearing — did they provide the 375-page transcript.
Taylor had served the search warrant on Bronner’s property on March 9, 2021, seizing Bronner's and his wife’s electronic devices, including digital photo albums. The Bronners sold up within days, on March 15, 2021, and moved to the Denver area. It was seven months later, in October of that year, that Taylor sent a request for prosecution to the DA’s Office, and not until Dec. 10, 2021, that Bronner was charged.
Brauchler and Savino’s Jan. 29 sanctions motion states that Savino had, during a meeting with Deputy DA Ian Fowler and members of the sheriff’s office last March, specifically asked if she’d been given copies of everything seized, including information from the thumb drives. She asked to make copies of what she viewed onsite, but was denied, with the sheriff’s office reportedly saying it was “Fowler’s show.”
Multiple filings pertaining to discovery filled the next several months, with Brauchler repeatedly seeking items, among them, communications between Taylor, Sheriff Gene Lillard and Hatch’s civil attorney.
Zentner was brought in to assist Fowler on Nov. 30, 2022. The defense and prosecution also exchanged back-and-forth about a bill of particulars, which the DA’s Office filed Dec. 22. Brauchler emailed Zentner on Dec. 23 to follow up on a Dec. 6 discovery request for all written or otherwise documented communications anyone in the DA’s Office had with Hatch or his legal counsel.
Brauchler again followed up on Jan. 2 this year, with the clock ticking on the then-forthcoming motions hearing.
On Jan. 3, Fowler responded, contending the applicable rules of evidence did not require him to furnish the requested materials, Brauchler's motion states.
Brauchler pushed back, noting he’d sought the material more than a month earlier, with no response. He said Hatch had repeated contact with law enforcement regarding the case and was sharing discovery from his civil case — so, had Fowler in fact provided all of this information?
“We do not seek your notes. We do seek the written communications of Daniel Hatch and his attorney to and from your office and every member of law enforcement associated with this case,” Brauchler said.
“We should avoid wasting the court’s time with this discovery request.”
According to the Jan. 29 motion, Fowler referred again to the evidence rules. Zentner then said he supported Fowler’s stance and told Brauchler to file a request to the court.
In further communications, Fowler said the MCSO was providing the emails from Hatch and it was a matter of transferring them, first to the agency’s evidence custodian, and then to the DA.
Bronner filed a motion to compel the evidence on Jan. 13, after hearing nothing more from the DA. Based on what was in the bill of particulars, he also filed a motion to dismiss, alleging his First Amendment rights were violated.
On Jan. 17, with just 10 days to go before the Jan. 27 motions hearing, the defense received an additional 100 pages of evidence, including emails between Hatch and Lillard.
According to the defense, Hatch in one of the emails asked Lillard to have a deputy respond “who isn’t going to believe Mike’s lies and come back over here looking at me like I’m crazy and paranoid.” The response stated “copy that.”
Ryan, while again taking responsibility for the mismanagement of the case data, on Friday said Lillard’s response was “basically an acknowledgment of receiving (Hatch’s) communication.” He said the defense portrayal of the exchange was among the portrayals he viewed as “lopsided.”
Lillard said he could not comment on the case.
In the Jan. 29 sanctions request, Brauchler also noted receiving another 400 pages of transcripts that had been in the DA’s possession for “untold months.” Three days after that was received, Zentner completely took over the case from Fowler and on Jan. 26, reported having learned from Taylor that the MCSO had other search warrants and affidavits pertaining to the devices that had been seized from the Bronner home.
After that, he provided more than 1,000 pages of new discovery, plus 13 media files.
“In this electronic age, the People are increasingly being asked to be not just attorneys, but data managers of significant amounts of data,” Ryan said, adding that in the Bronner case, the data numbered in many hundreds of pages, including social media posts, interviews and police reports.
He said Zentner had taken over the case late into proceedings and that when the ADA discovered missing items, he requested them so they could be turned over.
“ … We were gathering evidence, we were reviewing, we were assessing that against the elements of the crime in this case and all those factors, together, went into our decision to dismiss the case,” Ryan said.
He later again acknowledged the data management wasn’t up to standards.
“That falls on us. I’m not saying law enforcement mismanaged data. I’m saying we should have been more diligent and conscientious of the data management in this case,” Ryan said.
Brauchler in seeking sanctions wrote that Zentner had during the Jan. 27 motions hearing “conceded multiple discovery violations” with no justification or explanation. Even then, the defense had not been provided with the contents from the electronic devices and flash drives, he said.
The handling of the evidence merited a sanction — and anything other than dismissal would be unjust, as well as pointless, Brauchler said, while continuing the case would give prosecutors an undeserved “life raft” at the expense of his client’s rights.
Because the Feb. 2 dismissal was “with prejudice,” the case cannot be refiled.
“We are always concerned about public trust,” Ryan said. “We are always concerned about complying with our obligations under discovery rules. We are taking actions to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”