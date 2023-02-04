The stalking case against a former Montrose resident was dismissed with prejudice on Thursday, just days before trial.

Prosecutors filed to drop the charges against Michael Bronner, who was accused of stalking his then-neighbor, local dentist Daniel Hatch. The prosecutor’s unsparing Feb. 2 motion to dismiss came after months of defense allegations the District Attorney’s Office was slow-walking providing discovery (evidence) in the 2021 case and a Jan. 27 hearing, after which Bronner’s attorneys filed a lengthy motion for sanctions.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

