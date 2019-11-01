By Katharhynn Heidelberg
Thursday’s Stand Down for Veterans highlighted the ongoing needs of homeless veterans, but also showed community support for seeking out resources, organizers said.
“It was a very, very good day. We never really know what to expect, but by far, this was one of our best efforts,” said Mike Trickey, the executive director of Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans.
The advocacy organization hosted the stand-down at its Warrior Resource Center Thursday, giving out cold-weather gear, food, supplies, tips for job searches and providing the opportunity for direct contact with Veterans Affairs representatives — plus flu shots, haircuts and massages, all through community partnerships.
Slightly more than 50 veterans were assisted, Trickey said.
“We’re really grateful for the number of agencies with the VA that were here to speak with veterans. That’s one of the biggest things we deal with, is the misinformation that’s out there,” Trickey said. The direct contact with those in the know was a “win-win,” he said.
“We worked with several different guys today who were new to us,” WHAFV volunteer coordinator Amy Eifling said.
The outreach provided some basics, but cannot solve the underlying issue of homelessness: affordable housing is severely lacking for veterans, as well as others.
“At least it brought more awareness to the program. The biggest problem is the lack of inventory, affordable housing. … Folks just recognized the need and working toward a common resolution to the problem. It’s not going to go away,” Trickey said.
“We have the basic resources available to provide a safe environment with some of the goods and services out there. The housing is always going to be an issue, of course.”
The stand-down also provided important connections, as well as exposure to the Warriors Rest housing program, Eifling said.
Warriors Rest is a private home that can help about 10 male veterans at a time, as they stabilize and, ideally, transition from homelessness. It is separate from the WHAFV and Warrior Resource Center.
“We have a lot available for us. The Warrior’s Rest, that’s a godsend. We had them at least be able to talk to Warriors Rest, but some guys just don’t want to live in that type of situation,” Eifling said.
“But it’s cold and we want these guys to have warm sleeping bags, coats and be OK in the situation they’re in.”
The stand-down returned for the first time since 2015 and is now known as the Ken Zimbleman Stand Down for Veterans, in memory the man who familiarized WHAFV with the concept.
This year, it brought out other agencies and organizations, which not only aided veterans, but also helped open more people’s eyes to their struggles, Trickey and Eifling said.
Montrose showed its support through such participation, as well as the number of volunteers who came to assist veterans through the stand-down, or who contributed food to a free lunch.
“We’ve never really failed to have enough volunteers. … Again, we just can’t emphasize enough just how supportive the community is,” Trickey said.
Participants included the VA, Region 10 and private agencies such as The Center for Mental Health, People Care, Comfort Keepers, plus the Warriors Rest and Colorado Workforce Center and others.
“It was all in all a tremendous day for veterans to get the care they need,” Trickey said.
The WHAFV and Warrior Resource Center are located at 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way; reach the organization at 970-765-2210.
Warriors Rest is at 137 N. Cascade Ave. Fundraising efforts are ongoing to help the nonprofit purchase the home and continue providing housing to veterans. Donate at https://tinyurl.com/fundwarrior.
