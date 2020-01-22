Tom Barrett of Montrose has sold Standard Tire & Service Center to Cody Dennison of the Dennison Auto Group LLC of Cortez. The deal was effective on Dec. 31, 2019. Standard Tire will join the three other Dennison-owned tire and auto service stores in Pagosa Springs, Durango and Cortez. Later in 2020, it will be renamed America’s Auto Care joining the others in the brand.
Barrett opened his Montrose store in 1985. Will Cox will remain as the store manager in Montrose. Barrett, too, will stay on in sales and in his words, “head cheerleader.” Other longtime employees like Joe Scoggin, lead mechanic, Frankie Maldonado, and Dale Cox, will also continue as team members. Will Cox, 32, started working for Barrett when he was a junior in high school.
“Our business models are mirrored with long term commitments to customers, employees and customers,” Barrett said. “I was not searching for a buyer. We met through an industry representative. Cody has multiple outlets and established relationships that will benefit our employees and customers.”
Dennison, 33, got into the tire and auto service business while in high school. He was for a time a Midas franchisee, but said he wanted to have his own company, believing it serves his customers and community better. He and his wife, Amanda, have four children. They will live in Cortez. “We wanted a business where we could build off good employee relationships,” Dennison said.
In a separate sale, Barrett sold his interest in the Standard Tire and Service Center of Gunnison in 2016 to Randy Stuckey.
Barrett has been recognized repeatedly over the years for his local philanthropy. A colon cancer survivor since 2004, he was part of the original Grin & Barrett bike rallies which led to the establishment of the Caring Friends Fund. The bike rallies, which began in 2005, morphed into Caring Friends Boot Stomp, a barn dance that is held annually in the spring.
The Caring Friends Fund raises money for incidental expenses and travel needs for local cancer patients. More than $250,000 has been raised. Barrett was also a board member of the San Juan Healthcare Foundation which was instrumental in the construction of the San Juan Cancer Center which opened in 2006.
Barrett was also a longtime board member of the Montrose Recreation Board. Standard Tire and Barrett have also been involved with the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans in Montrose. He and his wife, Kristy Barrett, have three children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.