The motions hearing for standoff suspect Gilbert Garcia was last Friday continued until Dec. 4.
Garcia, who is charged with multiple offenses in a 2018 incident at the Holiday Inn Express, is seeking to have statements he made suppressed on the grounds he did not voluntarily waive his rights and that warrants under which other information was obtained were faulty.
Prosecutors contend the warrants were proper and that Garcia in fact waived his rights.
Garcia is accused of barricading himself inside the hotel’s conference center last September, prompting a SWAT response and evacuation of guests, then of taking aim at a Montrose Police Department officer who fired in self-defense, wounding Garcia in the hand and shoulder.
He is charged with second-degree attempted murder; first-degree assault-threatening peace officer with a weapon; felony menacing, weapons possession by a previous offender; drug possession and possession of drugs as a special offender.
Garcia’s trial, which had been set to begin Sept. 24, has been rescheduled to begin Feb. 11, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.