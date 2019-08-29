Police had no right to medical and other information obtained under faulty warrants, plus they questioned standoff suspect Gilbert Garcia even though he had not voluntarily waived his Miranda rights, his public defender has argued in suppression motions.
Prosecutors countered that all warrants were legally obtained and that Garcia competently waived his Fifth Amendment rights before being questioned last September.
Garcia is accused of displaying a firearm inside the Holiday Inn Express last year, then barricading himself into the conference center and later pointing a gun at Montrose Police Officer Taylor Deines, who shot off part of Garcia’s finger and also shot him in the shoulder.
Deines acted in self-defense, the district attorney previously found.
The incident caused several hotel guests to be displaced for hours last Sept. 12.
Garcia is charged with second-degree attempted murder; first-degree assault-threatening peace officer with a weapon; felony menacing, weapons possession by a previous offender; drug possession and possession of drugs as a special offender.
He is set for trial Sept. 24 and for a hearing on the motions Sept. 13 — one year after police interviewed him about the hotel standoff.
Statements Garcia made Sept. 12 and 13, 2018, were taken in violation of his Miranda rights and so, should be suppressed, public defender Kori Zapletal argued in a May motion: He was in pain from having been shot; said as much to investigators and did not have a chance to consult an attorney. His statements should therefore be suppressed, Zapletal said.
The motion states Garcia went to the Holiday Inn to inquire about a room and also asked for a place to charge his cell phone; he “was concerned that he was in danger from individuals he believed were following him” and went into the conference center, Zapletal said. The staff saw his gun and called police, she said.
Authorities allege Garcia brandished a gun after he was denied a room and, as SWAT closed in, took aim at Deines, prompting the officer to shoot. They also said they recovered methamphetamine and had made statements indicating he was contemplating suicide.
After Garcia was shot, a police sergeant rode with him in the ambulance to the hospital and overheard information he gave to paramedics, but he had not consented to the sergeant being there, Zapletal said in the motion.
Garcia was interrogated at the jail the next day and given a copy of his Miranda rights.
Zapletal’s motion argues Garcia was coerced into giving his statements and so, admitting those statements as evidence would violate his due process rights.
“Mr. Garcia was not in a condition to make a knowing and voluntary waiver of his rights” and didn’t have the opportunity to consult with an attorney, Zapletal said, later adding it was significant the interviews took place before that afternoon’s regularly scheduled advisements, at which time the court would have appointed him an attorney.
What Garcia said was the result of the interrogation, as opposed to being information he voluntarily offered, the motion also says.
“While there were no threats made, Mr. Garcia had been shot by law enforcement the day before. … Mr. Garcia’s physical and mental condition just prior to the interrogation is one of the most significant factors in this case.”
Zapletal also argued statements he made to medical staff are protected by law.
District Attorney Dan Hotsenpiller said in a June response Garcia’s Miranda rights were not violated.
Waiving those rights requires a person to act knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily. However, a defendant “need not understand every consequence of his decision to waive for his waiver to be knowing and intelligent,” Hotsenpiller said, citing case law.
Waivers and the statements that follow are considered voluntarily unless physical or psychological governmental conduct played a significant role in getting a defendant to speak or confess; that was not the case here, Hotsenpiller indicated.
Garcia’s statements after the Miranda warning were voluntary, the DA said.
“ … the People maintain that any and all statements and evidence were obtained in a valid, proper and constitutional manner and respectfully request a hearing in this matter,” he concluded.
In a reply, Zapletal reiterated Garcia was clearly in custody at the time of his statements, was in pain and was sleep-deprived.
Medical privacy also formed one of the bases of Zapletal’s separate motion to suppress evidence taken under search warrants.
The warrants were for a search of his vehicle and seizure of evidence from it; for his entire medical file and for cell phones.
The affidavit for the warrant to search his vehicle for such items as drugs only made casual reference to drug use, based on statements Garcia purportedly made in the ambulance within earshot of Sgt. Michelle Berry, Zapletal said.
Garcia allegedly stated he had used marijuana earlier and meth “last week.” Such references are not close enough in time, or specific enough to support the warrant, the motion says — and Garcia isn’t charged with any offense requiring proof that he used drugs.
Garcia also had reasonable expectations of privacy for the medical information sought about his blood and urine, as well as for his cell phones.
The warrants as written were overly broad and the grounds under which they were sought were not supported by probable cause; thus, they are invalid, the second motion argues. Admitting any evidence seized under them would be a violation of Garcia’s Fourth Amendment and medical privacy rights, the filing contends.
“The People maintain the court-approved search warrants in this case were supported by probable cause and the evidence was properly obtained,” Hotsenpiller’s combined response to both motions states.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
