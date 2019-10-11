Montrose High School golfer Micah Stangebye earned his second-straight All-Southwestern League Player of the Year honor in an announcement earlier this week.
Stangebye is coming off of back-to-back state tournament individual titles while helping the Indians win their third-consecutive state championship on Tuesday at the Bridges.
Jordan Jennings and Ryan Lords were also named to the All-SWL as the pair helped contributed to the team’s overall score at state.
Stangebye and Lords both earned All-State honors after finishing in the top 10 individually at the state tournament. In Lords’ case, he ended up tied for seventh.
