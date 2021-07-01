Following a series of bills aimed to assist immigrants and refugees in Colorado, the latest creates the Office for New Americans (ONA).
House Bill 21-1150, signed by Gov. Jared Polis last week, requires implementation of a statewide strategy to facilitate economic stability and promote successful economic, social and cultural integration by investing in the success of Colorado immigrants, according to a summary of the bill.
That mission is the ONA’s main priority while serving as the point of contact for immigrant-serving state agencies, private sector organizations and the public about immigrant issues in the state. One of its central purposes, though, is the successful integration and inclusion of immigrants and refugees in our state’s communities.
(“Immigrant” or “new American” means a person who has arrived, or will arrive, to Colorado as an immigrant or refugee, and includes their children.)
HB-1150, sponsored by Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver and Rep. Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora, is the latest pro-immigrant bill to be signed by Polis during the 2021 Legislative Session.
Gonzales, in previous statements during the course of the 2021 Legislative Session, has referenced how the pandemic has exacerbated inequalities among immigrants and refugees in Colorado.
New American Economy, a bipartisan research and advocacy organization, revealed data from its “Map the Impact” report to show support for HB 1150. According to the report, in 2019, immigrants paid $1.7 billion in state and local taxes in Colorado, and held %15.6 billion in spending power.
In District III, where Montrose resides, in 2017, immigrants’ spending power was $883.1 million, and they paid $84.6 million in state and local taxes. (According to 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, those of Hispanic or Latino descent total 20.9% of the population in Montrose, second highest behind White individuals (94.3%.)
Recent research from a New American Economy report found that, from 2015 to 2019, online job postings for nurses increased by 15.1%, and the share of immigrants working as nurses increased 27% from 2014 to 2018 (it was 13% among U.S. born individuals).
It’s similar for teaching positions, and in roles as social workers or health providers, with immigrants working as teachers increasing 20.6% in that same time(2014-2018).
In the coming years, those percentage increases could continue, after Polis signed Senate Bill 21-077, which removes barriers to professional licenses and certificates for immigrants seeking employment in high-demand fields (the bill ensures immigrants won’t be denied solely due to their immigration status).
“Colorado has taken an important step toward both recognizing the myriad contributions of immigrant and refugee communities, and removing unnecessary barriers that prevent qualified new Coloradans from meeting some of the state’s most pressing workforce needs,” said Leani García Torres, associate director of state and local initiatives at New American Economy, in a statement.
“By signing Senate Bill 77 and House Bill 1150 into law, Colorado has taken decisive action to support and leverage the skills of the state’s future workforce by encouraging better integration and allowing all trained and qualified applicants in the state’s workforce to fully utilize their skills, ensuring all Coloradans have the opportunity to thrive.”
The Hispanic Affairs Project (HAP) in Montrose works closely with Kit Taintor, senior advisor to Polis for New American Integration in Colorado. HAP and Taintor have collaborated on ideas to advance immigrant integration and develop consistent support for immigrants and foreigners to become U.S. citizens and become integrated in American culture.
“We are receiving immigrants and refugees from all over the world,” HAP Executive Director Ricardo Perez said. “The integration needs support.”
Immigrant integration has often been a long-term process, and one that can become complicated, too, Perez said (integration is a local issue, different from that of immigration policy, which is on the federal level). With the ONA office now in place, though, structuring state agencies and immigrant communities for possible partnerships, it’s expected to potentially help advance the timeline for integration.
“There are immigrants who are doctors, engineers and have very specific skills, but because the system (integration) sometimes doesn’t work well, they are not able to use the skills they have,” Perez said. (He added it can take “years and years” for those individuals to eventually put those skills to work in a community.)
Taintor, speaking with the Montrose Daily Press on Thursday, suggested specific pathways, such as the New Americans Initiative Polis started in 2019 and Senate Bill 21-077, could help advance immigrant integration, which in turn helps with economic self-sufficiency for those individuals.
The funding from House Bill 21-1264, which Polis signed last week and invests $75 million to provide Coloradans with re-skilling, up-skilling, and next-skilling opportunities, is expected to target New Americans. That helps as another integration pathway, Taintor said.
Taintor added ONA and state agencies want to make sure English is available in state programs, so individuals can learn the language and interact with non-native speakers in their communities, when needed.
The ONA, according to the bill, is directed to convene with state agencies and departments to develop a recommendation to the Governor’s Office on what agency or department is best suited to administer the Colorado refugee services program, in order for ONA’s refugee integration goals to be met.
Taintor said ONA, agencies and departments are “convening already, and continue to convene” and may periodically meet on a quarterly basis to share ideas across agencies. They plan to meet on a much more frequent basis specific to priority areas, like language access and equity diversion and inclusion.
Taintor also praised Polis', and other state leaders, decision to start the New Americans Initiative: “This commits the state to this over the long-term and knowing that this work will be long-term in nature.”
On June 30, during a naturalization ceremony in Grand Junction, 21 immigrants, spanning nine different countries including Africa, Europe and Latino America, completed their naturalization. HAP is directly involved with the monthly ceremonies.
“For economic aspects, social and political networks, we can do better so every individual has an equal opportunity to develop, including newcomers like immigrants and refugees,” Perez said.
“It’s been taking many, many years for those individuals to use those skills, so we are discussing and proposing how to make it easy for immigrants and refugees to integrate and bring their skills into society.”
The ONA is expected to be funded by donations and grants through 2022-2023, and may receive state funding thereafter.
The bill passed the House in May, but didn’t receive any support from Republican lawmakers. It’s one of more than a dozen pro-immigrant bills to pass in 2021.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
