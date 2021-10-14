Senate Bill 21-077, which removes barriers to professional licenses and certificates for immigrants, eliminating the requirement from the Department of Education and Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) to verify lawful presence, is in effect and in the implementation phase, according to an update from DORA and state legislators in support of the bill.
The bill went into effect Sept. 7. Licensing staff have been educated on the language of the bill, which was one of the department’s main steps, according to Nate Brown, policy advisor with the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies.
Brown confirmed that individuals who previously sought an occupational license but were denied due to their immigration status are able to reapply.
Ronnie Hines, director of the Division of Professions and Occupations, provided a status update on the bill’s implementation and said no major rulemaking has been necessary for the DPO professions, since rules and regulations for the programs were silent on the issue of lawful presence. It has allowed the department to focus on administrative implementation — updating the licensing system and online terms, allowing for use of an Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number and Social Security number.
DORA and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment are responsible for implementation of the new law, as well as community education.
The Hispanic Affairs Project, a nonprofit working to promote the integration of Latino immigrants in Montrose and other areas of western Colorado, and its Executive Director Ricardo Perez participated in the coalition of SB 077.
Ricardo recalls facing a much different climate than there is today in 2006, when Colorado legislators passed anti-immigrant policies. HAP members testified at the state capitol, Perez said, but were met with a “very harsh attack” from legislators.
Perez called the 2006 policies “some of the harshest immigration policies in the country.”
In 2006, Colorado legislators passed House Bill 06S-1009, which stated a state agency, board or division should immediately deny granting a license or renewal if it was determined the individual was unlawfully present in the United States, with a requirement to prove his or her identify with a “secure and verifiable document.”
“The main consequence of the legislation was that it reduced the chance for undocumented workers to use the skills, education and experience they brought with them from other countries,” Perez wrote via email. “This also punished people with higher education from US universities when they were not able to work because of the request to prove some immigration status. This is a good example in trying to understand the economic inequality when you see the differences in terms of income among whites and people of color.”
The bill is expected to allow immigrants previously facing barriers due to the requirement to show lawful presence an abundance of opportunities in high-demand fields such as healthcare, education, social work and more.
It could provide a jolt to an already advancing trend as New American Economy, a bipartisan research and advocacy organization, in partnership with Colorado Business Coalition for Immigration Solutions, discovered in a recent report that, from 2015 to 2019, online job postings for nurses in Colorado increased by 15.1%, and the share of immigrants statewide working as nurses increased 27% from 2014 to 2018 (it was 13% among U.S. born individuals).
It’s similar for teaching positions, and in roles as social workers or health providers, with Colorado immigrants working as teachers increasing 20.6% in that same time (2014-2018).
“We have a great team at the state working hard to create an economy that works for everybody,” Gov. Jared Polis said during the town hall, “and part of that means for folks who have the training and other careers in other countries who are now here. We want to make sure they are able to deploy their skills and talents, earn a good living and help make Colorado even stronger.”
Referencing the bill, Polis added the state “wasn’t going to wait” for the federal government to potentially pass its immigration reform.
“We’re not going to let these people’s skills and abilities be wasted in our state, and this is a step in that direction,” Polis said. “It helps make sure that all Coloradans, regardless of whether the federal government is still processing its pending immigration reform, can get the occupational license based on their skills and abilities, just like any other Coloradan.”
Kit Taintor, senior advisor to Polis for New American Integration in Colorado, provided an update on the Office of New Americans, which was created after Polis signed House Bill 21-1150 in June.
Currently, the ONA is working on building capacity within its office, Taintor said. Part of ONA’s purpose is to mitigate barriers to access and opportunities for New Americans, with a long-term goal to ensure inclusion and integration of immigrants in social, civic and economic circles.
Perez said HAP’s outreach efforts are underway to inform western Colorado immigrants unaware of new policy — or facing challenges receiving benefits — so that they can take advantage of opportunities now available due to recent legislation.
“As an organization we are beginning to approach governmental agencies, elected officials, and businesses as well as conducting informative sessions and sharing information to educate our immigrant community and allies about this new law and how they can benefit,” Perez said.
“We see how any bill takes time to be implemented in full, and this requires a lot of work in sharing the information and most importantly, cultivating civic engagement of our members because it is a responsibility of the people to make this happen. There is a long road to walk for a more just and equity community.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.