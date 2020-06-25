State and mandated reporters urge public to help keep kids safe by reporting abuse and neglect

Among those mandated by law to report child abuse and neglect, teachers make the most calls — but what happens when school is out, and educators’ interaction with kids drops?
The Colorado Department of Human Services is reminding members of the public that they, too, can report suspected abuse and neglect — or even a suspected need for services — through the state hotline, 844-CO-4-KIDS.
“It needs to be people other than mandated reporters who are keeping eyes on kids,” Johnson Elementary School teacher Cara Godbe said.
“With COVID-19, there was a huge drop of calls made into the state hotline. In some ways, though, teachers still had eyes on kids. Now that summer’s here, those calls have really kind of flattened,” she added.
“The (state) is trying to get the word out. It’s not just mandated reporters that can, and should call.
“Anybody with eyes and ears on kids that sees something that doesn’t seem right should make a call.”
Montrose County Health and Human Services previously noted a decrease in calls to the state hotline, which was associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the related halt to in-person learning at school buildings. In March, the county had 150 open cases, with neglect cases outnumbering physical abuse.
Call volume tends to wane during summers, said Joe Homlar, Division of Child Welfare at the Office of Children, Youth and Families, Colorado Department of Human Services.
“We do see, typically, a drop over the summer, of calls that come in over the hotline. A big part of that is because children don’t spend most of their days in schools, where teachers have built a very good relationship with kids,” he said.
Teachers are mandatory reporters for suspected abuse and neglect, as are law enforcement, social workers, and medical practitioners, among other professions.
Since the state hotline rolled out in 2015, there has been a year-over-year increase in calls, even if they taper off during the summer. About 80% of such calls are made by mandated reporters and about 50% of mandated reporters who call are teachers.
“When children have less time with teachers, reports from teachers inevitably go down,” Homlar said.
“We’re just wanting to make sure people have access to resources, that families have what they need to keep kids safe. Our system is very much eager to do what we can.”
In her time as an educator, Godbe has seen and reported signs of obvious abuse, such as bruises, handprints and welts on a child. But abuse is not always overt; there can be behavioral signs.
“After you know kids for a while, you know when they’re withdrawn. They come back to school and won’t look you in the eye, or are more disheveled, those types of things,” she said.
“And sometimes, based on your relationship with the child, they’ll just tell you.”
Abuse can be emotional, or there can be home stresses due to lack of food and trouble making ends meet; gaps in childcare availability; the general failure to provide adequately for a child’s needs (neglect).
“As it relates to COVID, we’ve seen an increase in unemployment in Colorado,” Homlar said.
“That could lead to more stress at home. It could lead to more time in quarantine and sometimes, that also increases stress.”
Neighbors might notice more crying, yelling, or stress between families or couples, as well as domestic violence. Those are things to pay attention to, Homlar said.
“I think most neighbors do. Most know the families on the street and want to make sure kids are looked after,” he said.
Calls that come into 844-CO-4-KIDS are screened and evaluated by trained staff members and caseworkers. Those that meet statutory criteria for abuse or neglect are assigned for investigation.
“When you make a call, you don’t necessarily know what happens after that,” Godbe said. “It is to protect the child. Whether you call the hotline or the local number, there is a stringent process that they follow to tease out the next steps.”
People should understand that merely making a call does not mean a family will be “ripped apart,” she added. More often, Godbe sees families receiving support they need to alleviate stressors, such as food resources and counseling.
“It’s not a bad thing to call. There’s a lot of good that comes out of those calls, too,” she said.
Homlar said that statewide, 30 to 35% of hotline calls are referred for further assessment. Caseworkers are often successful in working with families to get them connected with the services they need. Less often, an out-of-home placement is necessary for the safety of the child.
“Colorado has seen its lowest rate of out-of-home placement in history,” Homlar said of 2020.
He urged people who suspect abuse or neglect to go ahead and make the call.
“It’s not necessary to know every piece of information. If you have a worry, we’ll talk people through that concern. These caseworkers are local. They want to help,” Homlar said, reiterating the overriding goal is to connect families with support and resources when possible.
People can call the hotline, or visit co4kids.org, even if they’re not certain whether a situation constitutes abuse or neglect; it may just be that a family needs a little extra help, he added.
Health and Human Services is “doing more than ever before” to make sure families have what they need to stay safe, Homlar said.
The hotline is available 24/7 — and having it can help those who are reluctant to make a local report feel more confident in its anonymity.
People can also check out co4kids.org for information about reporting; for prevention services, and even for becoming a foster parent.
Godbe reminds the public that children are powerless and at risk of long-term harm when abuse and neglect is taking place.
“The state has, with kind of renewed focus with COVID-19 and education being different, and stresses being quite a bit different, really acknowledged life is still happening,” she said.
“Kids and families are still out there and stresses are greater.”
When there is an emergency or risk of imminent harm, people should call 911. When it’s less obvious, but still suspicious, err on the side of caution, Godbe said.
“When in doubt, when something doesn’t look right, or feel right, your gut instinct is helpful in making those calls, too,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.