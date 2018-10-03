Micah Stangebye knew going into the Class 4A state tournament he had a good chance to be the first Montrose High School boys golfer to ever win an individual title.
But Stangebye said he didn’t pay any attention to that; instead, his focus was simply on shooting a couple of good rounds.
Stangbye shot a 4-under-par over a two-day period to finish with a collective 140 Tuesday at Flying Horse Golf Course in Colorado Springs. No one came close to challenging the MHS golfer as he claimed the first individual championship in the boys golf program’s history.
“I knew we had one girl win it (Kela Keltz, now Rusk, back in 2013) but we’ve never won it,” said Stangebye. “I know we had a couple of close guys, but I knew no one has ever won it. So it’s cool to represent Montrose team-wise and individually. I’ll always remember it for the rest of my life.”
The score also helped the Indians — Stangebye, Ryan Lords, Dawson Hussong and Jordan Jennings — nab their second-straight state title.
“It’s pretty awesome,” said Hussong. “We practiced really hard over the past few years. We’ve grinded, we’ve worked and it’s starting to pay off for us.”
Montrose shot a 221 on Monday and 230 Tuesday for a total of 451. MHS was six strokes better than runner-ups Steamboat Springs (457) and 17 ahead of third place Palmer Ridge (468).
“We made it a little tough on ourselves,” said coach Dave Woodruff. “We didn’t play the best today. But Micah really came through and played solid both days.”
Stangebye was the only golfer at state who finished under par, shooting 3-under Monday and 1-under Tuesday. He finished five strokes ahead of runner-up Mac Konrad of Ponderosa.
“I knew I was the favorite going in,” said Stangebye, who took fourth place during last year’s competition. “... I knew I had a target on my back but I just had to block all of that out and just worry about shot-by-shot and hole-by-hole.”
Woodruff credited Stangebye’s accomplishment due to his composure and approach to the game.
“Micah does a great job of keeping an even temperament,” he said. “He doesn’t get real excited over birdies or really upset with bogeys. He keeps his emotions together and he doesn’t get too up or too down.”
This is Woodruff’s third state title for Montrose, winning it in 2003 and then again last year.
Because other teams wanted to dethrone the four golfers, they said the state championship was even sweeter
“I think this one, this year was much more difficult just because we came in with a big target our on back and everybody was trying to get us,” Hussong said. “Last year, we came in with a lot of people not really knowing (anything) about us so no one was really trying to beat us. We came in this year as the team to beat.”
Montrose didn’t let the added pressure get to them, leading after day one by eight strokes over Steamboat Springs.
The weather wasn’t too bad for the Indians compared to last year’s cold conditions. Woodruff said Tuesday morning was a little rainy but cleared up by midday.
“It could have been worse,” he said.
Jennings and Lords also contributed to the team, posting matching scores of 158.
Jennings shot 8-over (80) on day one and 6-over (78) day two. Lords had a strong 74 during the first round but then carded an 84 during the final 18 holes. They finished tied for 21st with Palmer Ridge golfer Elijah Harp and Mullen’s Rhett Johnson.
“I didn’t play my best individually, but I’m happier that we won team,” Jennings said.
Lords said he enjoyed this state title more because he was able to help contribute to the team score after not doing so the season before.
“This year definitely feels better,” said Lords, citing his approach shots and putter on day one helped him to be a factor during the competition. “Especially, this year it felt like we had more competition than last year. There were a few better teams so we needed to step up more than we did last year.”
Hussong also had a pair of strong rounds, though he didn’t factor into the team’s overall score. He recorded a 78 Monday and then an 81 Tuesday for a collective 159, which landed him at 25th place.
Stangebye had a total of 10 birdies while Lords was second on the team with seven. Jennings carded five, and Hussong had three birdies along with the only eagle between the four players.
MHS Athletic Director Lyle Wright said for the four golfers to win the title for the second-straight year is “very unique and very exciting.”
“It’s a lot of hard work by those kids,” Wright said, adding their parents and coaching staff have put in the hours to help them reach such a lofty accomplishment. “It’s just a unique group of kids and I’m really excited for them. It’s awesome that they are representing Montrose High School.”
The group isn’t going to disperse just yet as Lords, Hussong and Stangebye are all juniors while Jennings is a sophomore.
The four hope to win a state title one last time together next year.
“As a team, (we) want to three-peat,” Stangebye said. “Hopefully, as an individual a two-peat.”
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
