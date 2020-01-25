That telltale puff of exhaust from a car idling on a cold morning is a calling card for auto thieves. Cruising neighborhoods, often in pairs, they look for so called “puffer” vehicles parked in front of homes, apartment buildings and convenience stores. One drives the car; another is ready to bail out at the first sign of a car running unattended. It takes only seconds to jump in, drive off and steal that vehicle.
To help drivers protect themselves from auto theft, Coloradans Against Auto Theft (CAAT) and Colorado Auto Theft Investigators (CATI), in collaboration with Colorado law enforcement and community partners, will participate in “Puffer Week.” Starting Sunday, this annual statewide awareness and enforcement campaign warns Colorado drivers about the risks and dangers of theft from puffing.
The Colorado Auto Theft Intelligence Coordination Center (ATICC) reports that there were 20,230 vehicles stolen across the state in 2019.
Puffer cars contribute to Colorado’s auto theft problem, and they are often involved in subsequent crimes, such as armed robbery, identity theft, home invasion and drug-related offenses. Leaving a car running unattended can result in a domino effect that contributes to the rise in Colorado’s crime rate and puts the community at risk.
While auto theft is a year-round problem, it typically spikes in cold weather months when drivers are more likely to leave their cars idling unattended to warm up.
Puffing your car – or leaving it running unattended – is illegal in Colorado with one exception: Colorado law does exempt vehicles with a remote-start from being ticketed if found running unattended. However, drivers must keep the keyless start fob far enough away from the car that the vehicle can’t be operated.
During Puffer Week, law enforcement increases warnings and citations to those found puffing their cars, with the first offense costing $60.
Last year during Puffer Week, law enforcement around the state engaged with more than 660 citizens to help create awareness about auto theft risks due to puffer.
10 tips for preventing auto theft
· Never leave your car running unattended.
· In cold weather, warm up with your car: grab a hot cup of coffee, gloves and a blanket. It shouldn’t take long – most cars warm up in a matter of minutes.
· Park in an enclosed garage whenever possible.
· Use a remote start if you have one, making sure the doors are locked and the keyless start fob is far enough away that the vehicle can’t be moved.
· Lock your doors every single time.
· Always park in well-lit areas.
· Invest in anti-theft technology (i.e., alarm system, Club…).
· Use our Hot Spot Map to see if there have been auto thefts where you live or work.
· Follow the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s (NICB) “Layered Approach” to protection.
· See the top stolen vehicles and top five cities for auto theft in Colorado here.
For one-stop shopping on auto theft prevention information for Colorado, visit the newly redesigned www.lockdownyourcar.org and check out the latest news on the “Lockdown Your Car” Facebook and Twitter pages.
Both CATI and CAAT are funded by the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA), a statutory grant program that supports law enforcement, prevention and training programs through the collection of $1 for every insured vehicle.
