Montrose County Republicans host visit from new state board of education member; community members raise several concerns

Stephen Varela is the newest CDE state board member, representing Congressional District Three. Varela was hosted by the Montrose County Republican Party for a public discussion on May 17. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)

The Montrose County Republican Party hosted Colorado District Three’s newest representative for the Colorado State Board of Education, Stephen Varela, on Wednesday, May 17 for a public update on what the board is up to and to hear concerns from members of the community. 

“We think it’s important that the people — the community — has an opportunity to learn what the board of education does and, following the questions that I asked, is how they interact with the school district,” said Republican Party  Chairman Scott Riba on why the invitation was extended to Varela. 



