The Montrose County Republican Party hosted Colorado District Three’s newest representative for the Colorado State Board of Education, Stephen Varela, on Wednesday, May 17 for a public update on what the board is up to and to hear concerns from members of the community.
“We think it’s important that the people — the community — has an opportunity to learn what the board of education does and, following the questions that I asked, is how they interact with the school district,” said Republican Party Chairman Scott Riba on why the invitation was extended to Varela.
Riba was also CD3’s central committee vice chair this last winter when they began taking applications for a new state board of education member.
Riba and the Republican party planned and hoped for more people to show up at Wednesday’s meeting. With about 25 people in attendance, Varela introduced himself before listening to the audience members' questions and concerns.
As a board member since January of this year, Varela is the first Latino member to represent CD3.
“Since the inception of the state board you’ve always had congressional members and Pueblo’s always been a part of Congressional District Three which is a heavily Hispanic community,” said Varela. “It is very unique and it’s also humbling to be able to be on the state board of education and to be the first Latino to serve Congressional District Three. And I identify as a Chicano.”
Varela also is the only board member with children currently in K-12 schools, and, as a resident of Pueblo, he is one of the only members that doesn’t live in the Denver metro area.
Claiming that 75% of our school districts are rural here in CD3, Varela told the crowd, “I’m here to fight for you guys in the rural areas.”
Varela has a history of social work and has served on multiple school boards, including the Board of Chavez Huerta Preparatory Academy. He also served active duty in the army and in the Colorado Army National Guard.
Public discussion on education discusses local concerns
After the meeting, Varela told the Daily Press the three main topics he hears while touring the counties within his district: teacher funding, housing for educators and other school staff, and parental choice.
These topics, as well as others, were brought up by community members in attendance during the Montrose engagement as well.
One individual asked if the state board is going to take a position regarding reports that the Colorado Education Association (CEA) — the largest labor union in the state — has taken a stance against capitalism.
While the board has not taken a position as of yet, Varela stated he would make sure to bring it up due to multiple constituents reaching out to him on the issue.
A woman, who gave her name to the Daily Press as Cinnamon Casper, frustrated with current teacher shortages, said the licensure process for teaching is ridiculous in Colorado.
“Why is it so damn difficult — why — to get a teacher who has content experience into the classrooms?” she asked.
Further, she claims a local school did not hire her due to her conservative political beliefs. “That is never gonna change. If you don’t want teachers to be short, then you need to open the door regardless of political standing. I don’t teach my politics in the classroom, I teach history. That’s all I teach.”
In response to this Varela brought up a new bill that was recently signed into law.
The Teacher Degree Apprenticeship Program creates an alternative route to teacher licensure, making it easier for those who are currently in an apprenticeship program or enrolled in an affiliated bachelors program to get in the classroom.
Varela also mentioned that some districts are building tiny homes or, in Pueblo’s case, renovating vacant schools to create more housing for teachers, noting the availability of affordable housing as a main struggle for hiring teachers.
“This year we have the lowest number of people that are gonna be graduating from colleges to become teachers,” remarked Varela, adding that most of them will not be coming to teach in rural districts.
An Educator Preparation Programs Report spanning from 2016 to 2021 found enrollment in Colorado educator preparation programs decreased around seven percent over this time.
Many members that brought up issues were told by Varela that those items were under local school district control.
“It’s good feedback but it’s not as though the state board of education can suddenly pass a wand and say you cannot do that at your school,” reminded Riba.
The CD3 representative explained that there is a micro and macro aspect to education. The micro are the local school boards, who control how that district is run. The state board is the macro, which develops policies and gives them as tools that local boards may implement.
The state board also funds every district through per-pupil funding. While the state General Assembly creates the formula for per-pupil funding, it is the state board that distributes that funding, explained Varela, noting that the state board could decide to stop funding a specific district if enough reason existed.
“There is things like that that could happen, not saying they are or they will or anybody’s ever talked about it,” he said.
Upcoming school board election turns up the heat
Some concerns brought up by members that sparked this conversation included the allowance of technology in the classrooms, as well as students' recent performances in school. Decisions on these issues would be made at the local level.
“So anywhere that we want change in the district — or if anybody wants change in the district — it starts with your local school board,” said Varela. “You elect your school board. Your school board works for you.”
Four seats on the Montrose County School District's school board will open this year, leading many in Wednesday’s crowd to call out “flip the board!”
Throughout multiple points of the meeting, Varela mentioned that an important way members can impact their school district is during board member elections. The elected board is who hires the superintendent, who then has a hand in employing the rest of the school district.
“We are as independent as independent can be in Colorado, and that’s what makes us really unique with the position of the state board of education,” explained Varela after some commented that the MCSD superintendent rules “with an iron fist.”
“We’re not overseen by the legislature,” continued the state board member. “We’re not overseen by the governor. We’re an independent body that is elected and works for you guys. So we work directly for you,”
The “iron fist” comment coincides with other attendee comments that allege the superintendent, Carrie Stephenson, has blocked charter schools from being established.
Discussions of parental choice led Varela to explain that if the board does not create options that work for students, community members can create a charter school with a separate curriculum. “Colorado is very very unique in that sense, so there is a lot of opportunity.
“If you want a classical academy you can develop your own classical academy,” he explained.
However many members said this request will not make it past the local school board’s approval.
Varela shared the recent case of Adams 14, who denied requests for a new charter school. In cases like this an appeal goes to the state board, which may recommend to a local school district that the charter be made.
If a charter is still denied it can go to a second appeal. In regards to Adamas 14, the board voted 5-4 to remove its chartering authority for still denying what Varela stated was the community's civil rights.
“I truly believe that parental choice is the civil rights issue of my generation,” said Varela. “Too often do poor black, poor brown, and poor hispanic students get stuck in low performing schools. We have to have more options in education.”
With many people in attendance sharing their frustrations with the local school district's performance, Riba reminded the crowd of their symbiotic relationship.
“Keep in mind Montrose school district has been extremely generous with the republican party. They have allowed us to use their facilities for our caucus, our assembly, and every month we have a meeting in their board room,” said the chairman of the local Republican party. “So let’s not be too critical because they have been very good hosts to our events at the school’s facilities.
“There’s policy issues, then there’s candidate issues and so forth, but let’s not forget that the school district has been a very good friend to the Republican party at this point in Montrose County.”
Before the meeting ended, someone asked if Varela had a chance to visit Stephenson or MCSD board members while in town. After saying no, Varela explained he had met the Montrose superintendent recently at the 2023 CASE Leadership Conference.
“They were unable to meet with me,” Varela told the Daily Press after sharing that he will contact local school districts ahead of visiting a county. “It’s understandable right now because this is graduation season.”
Moving forward, there is one thing Varela is especially focused on creating.
“One of the biggest things I wanna do is because I’ve never seen it before, in our district especially with my predecessors, I wanna create a student and parental advisory board. And I want it to cover the whole district and I want it to be very diverse because I wanna be able to hear all sides of what’s going on in education.”
For those who would like to talk to Varela, or have questions or concerns, they can reach him at varelaforcolorado@gmail.com, which he says is checked more frequently than his CDE address.