State ethics commission finds for Bowman in 2019 dispute with golf course concessionaire

Dave Bowman discusses the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission's Sept. 11 finding that cleared him of a former golf course concessionaire's complaint arising from a liquor sale dispute when he was mayor of Montrose. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

A former Montrose mayor and longtime concert promoter was found not to have violated the law with respect to a long-running ethics complaint.

On Monday, the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission found Dave Bowman, head of the nonprofit corporation Montrose Summer Music Series, had not committed the violations alleged by Janece Culver, the former concessionaire at the city-owned Black Canyon Golf Course. 



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?