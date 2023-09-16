State ethics commission finds for Bowman in 2019 dispute with golf course concessionaire

A former Montrose mayor and longtime concert promoter was found not to have violated the law with respect to a long-running ethics complaint.
On Monday, the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission found Dave Bowman, head of the nonprofit corporation Montrose Summer Music Series, had not committed the violations alleged by Janece Culver, the former concessionaire at the city-owned Black Canyon Golf Course.
In 2019, when Bowman was mayor, Culver held the contract to operate the golf course restaurant, then called Divot’s, as well as held a city-issued liquor license. Bowman at the time held the Montrose Summer Music Series concerts at the golf course, as head of its board. A dispute arose over proceeds from liquor sales made during the concert series, prompting requests for investigations, a self-report to the state liquor enforcement division, and culminating in Culver’s July 6, 2020 complaint to the ethics commission.
The fight cost Bowman 37 months and more than $8,000 out of pocket.
“The bottom line is, I didn’t do anything wrong. It took 37 months to prove it,” Bowman said Thursday.
Culver did not return phone messages left on Thursday and Friday before deadline.
A clash, a complaint, a decision
The ethics commission’s decision followed testimony on July 1 and Aug. 1, which the Daily Press did not view.
In 2019, Bowman, who was elected to council in 2016, was named mayor. Operating in his capacity as head of Montrose Summer Music Series, Bowman again scheduled four monthly concerts that summer for the golf course. That same year, the city awarded Culver the concessionaire’s bid for the restaurant there, and council also approved her liquor license.
As summarized in the ethics commission’s findings, Bowman approached Culver with a sponsorship arrangement like the one he had with the previous concessionaire, Horsefly Brewing Co.: MSMS would provide special cups for the series and Divot’s would pay the nonprofit $2 per beer sold, $1 per refill and 50 cents per can of beer sold, adjusting her own prices accordingly.
The cups allowed the nonprofit to keep track of how much beer was sold during the concerts held each month that summer at Divot’s, and Bowman on Thursday said Culver was making a profit off all beer sold, as well as mixed drinks and food.
Culver would ultimately say she felt intimidated into splitting the revenue from the beer sales with the series itself: She was operating under a contract with the city, in city-owned property, and held a liquor license granted by the city of which Bowman was mayor. Her concessionaire contract with the city required her to pay the city 1% of profits at the restaurant between April 1 and Sept. 30, 2019, including sales involving private parties. Under the contract, she also agreed to accommodate special events and extended hours, and to promote golf course events such as tournaments and live music, through social media.
The Independent Ethics Commission confirmed Bowman wasn’t involved in selecting Culver’s bid to be concessionaire at the golf course, however: he was not present at the April 16, 2019 meeting when a hearing was held on Culver’s liquor license, and he did not vote on it.
Culver “testified that she did not feel comfortable declining the ‘sponsorship’ agreement because (Bowman) was the mayor, Divot’s was a new business, Divot’s was located in a city facility and her contract with the city required her to support special events at Black Canyon Golf Course,” the Sept. 11 ethics finding states, going on to note there no written contract between Divot’s and the music series.
The commission’s findings state that after MSMS’ June 7, 2019 concert, Bowman told Culver she should also donate profits from food truck sales to the series. Bowman told the Daily Press he thought Culver was under the impression that she would get the money from food truck fees, but he did not know why. The food truck vendors paid the concert series a $75 fee, but Divot’s was not charged a fee for any of the food it sold during the concerts; this was the same arrangement as with Horsefly, Bowman said.
“The big mistake was not having a signed contract, and that’s my fault. We did everything on a handshake for four years with Horsefly, and it was totally different with Janece,” Bowman said Thursday.
Per the ethics commission’s findings, after that June concert, Culver contacted Assistant City Manager Ann Morgenthaler to share concerns about the lack of a written contract and was told if she didn’t want to sponsor the series, she could give up her liquor license for MSMS events and the city would give the nonprofit a special festival license.
Divot’s had continued with the agreement in 2019, paying MSMS $6,379 for beer and cup sales during the concert series. MSMS paid $2,278 to purchase the cups. Culver went on to self-report to the state her concerns that Colorado’s liquor code was being violated.
In the July 6, 2020 complaint, Culver and Western Slope Advocate CO/Scott Damman said Bowman “dictated” a fee to be paid by Divot’s during the City of Montrose-sponsored Montrose Summer Music Series and alleged he’d used his position and power of office for monetary gain; intimidating Culver, who did not feel as though she had a choice.
Bowman’s November response that year said the evidence contradicted Culver’s claim of feeling threatened. It referenced the City of Montrose’s statement that Bowman’s involvement with the series wasn’t related to his council position.
Bowman in the response denied dictating a fee. Quoting from the liquor enforcement division’s investigation, Bowman’s attorney wrote that Culver told the investigator she had not felt threatened or that she had to go along with what Bowman said. Further, Bowman did not receive the money paid; the checks were made out to MSMS, a nonprofit corporation. Bowman received a nominal flat fee from the MSMS board for his services.
Culver’s 2019 self-report to the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Liquor Enforcement Division resulted in a finding that certain parts of the liquor code were violated. Culver had allowed another business to utilize her license and there were alcohol sales without a license as a result.
But Culver had self-reported the issue and the division closed the case with a warning letter to Divot’s. The results of the division’s investigation were forwarded to the local District Attorney’s Office for review; on June 14, 2020, the DA informed the liquor enforcement division no criminal charges would be filed against anyone, as there seemed to be no risk of continued noncompliance.
The city agreed to have the police chief request the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to look into the matter. The bureau declined to initiate a criminal investigation, based on its review of documents and interviews.
“There is no question Janece violated the liquor code, and I violated the liquor code, totally out of ignorance. So, liquor enforcement sent it to 7th Judicial (District Attorney) and 7th Judicial said, really, no harm no foul. These people, this is very minor, they’re not going to do this again, so we’re not going to pursue this,” said Bowman, denying any favoritism was at play in the DA’s decision.
Montrose Summer Music Series also changed the profit-sharing structure for beer and alcohol sales.
“Obviously, the Montrose Summer Music Series has since corrected that faux pas,” Bowman said.
Divot’s liquor license automatically renewed in March of 2020. Although Bowman’s signature is on that document, it is from a stamp used by the city clerk who processed the renewal, the ethics commission’s finding states.
On Oct. 14, 2020, Culver was notified that Divot’s concessionaire contract would expire Dec. 31; City Manager Bill Bell had decided not to renew it.
As summarized in the commission’s findings, Bell would later testify to the commission that he had not consulted with Bowman or city council.
“City staff gave varying reasons for the non-renewal of Divot’s contract: Ms. Morgenthaler testified that the city wanted to run the restaurant itself, while Mr. Bell testified that ‘we didn’t trust that the receipts we were being given were accurate,’” the commission document states.
The commission considered testimony and evidence in light of state statute barring local government officials and employees from substantial financial transactions for private business purposes with a person whom he inspects or supervises in the course of official duties.
Although the payment agreement between MSMS and Divot’s did constitute a substantial financial transaction, Bowman did not inspect Divot’s or supervise Culver as part of his official duties. He had no oversight as to her contract with the city or her liquor license.
“Ms. Culver’s subjective impression that Respondent was in a position to take an action against Divot’s concessionaire contract or liquor license does not rise to the level of official oversight contemplated by the statutory provision,” the commission stated, finding no violation.
Also, the commission found Bowman undertook no official act that would have directly and substantially affected Montrose Summer Music Series to its economic benefit. Even if the nonprofit had economically benefited from Divot’s operating as concessionaire, Bowman didn’t vote on issuing its liquor license and “took no other discretionary actions, in his mayoral capacity, that would have constituted an ‘official act’ within the meaning of (statute).”
Although the commission’s decision was a long time coming, Bowman said he’s grateful that the investigation confirmed he hadn’t even been at the April 16, 2019 council meeting, or voted on Culver’s liquor license. Nor had he been part of the interview when she was “hired” as concessionaire at the golf course, as the ethics commission confirmed, Bowman said.
“I had nothing to do with her hiring, her loss of contract, did not vote on her license and it was a rubber stamp (signature) on the liquor license, which is, I think, called a pro-forma duty of the mayor,” he said.
The commission further found Bowman had not violated another section of statute, which precludes a member of local government with a private or personal interest in matters pending before the local governing body from voting on the issue, and from trying to influence the votes of others.
Bowman “undoubtedly” had a personal and private interest in MSMS — but again, he hadn’t voted on the liquor license, because he was absent from that meeting, the commission found. The ethics commission also stated no evidence had been presented showing that he tried to influence how other councilors voted.
The complainants failed to establish a violation of the applicable law and standards of conduct, the commission found.
Bowman sees need for charter update
The process left Bowman frustrated with media coverage, how long the ethics commission took, and worried about what he sees as a glaring weakness in the city charter. He’s also now trying to crowd-fund the $8,000 so he can recoup the expense of fighting the allegations.
Bowman decried a July 3, 2020, Daily Press editorial that called on him to step down, noting the same month it was published, the CBI declined an investigation. Although there was a news article about that development, there was no “retraction” of that particular editorial, Bowman said.
The editorial spoke of perception, and also stated “She (Culver) said Bowman didn’t present himself as the mayor when making the deal, but that she was still keenly aware of his Montrose City Council status.” It further noted Bowman was not acting as mayor, “But it’s hard to look past the fact that he was still mayor.”
Bowman on Thursday said the paper and the Montrose Mirror, an online publication, had “played along” with Culver’s allegations, even though they were not true, and also said he had been falsely accused in letters to the other publication of stealing money.
“At this point, the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission just found me 100% innocent. There were three charges and all give commissioners voted that the charges were bogus. It cost me $8,000 to save the Montrose Summer Music Series and my integrity. … I didn’t do anything wrong,” Bowman said.
Montrose is a home-rule municipality, so the ethics commission considered whether it had a charter or code addressing: gift bans, a complaint and investigative process; penalty provision or discipline process and an independent decision maker in place to address matters the ethics commission would otherwise address, as provided by the state constitution.
“Applying those considerations in the plain language of Montrose’s code and charter, the commission finds that Montrose lacks a gift ban, a complaint and investigative process, and a penalty provision or discipline process,” the commission findings stated. That meant the commission had jurisdiction over Culver’s complaint.
Bowman said it’s vital for the community to consider those findings. “The problem is, we in Montrose, (in) our city charter, we don’t have the necessary safeguards, so if there was ever another ethics problem like this, it could be handled internally. My guess is if we handled things like this locally, it wouldn’t take 37 months, you wouldn’t spend $8,000 on lawyers to prove your innocence.”
Current Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum — who was also on the council in 2019 — said that because of Montrose’s home-rule status, it can establish the way it operates (within legal reason).
“Up to this point, we have elected not to create our own Montrose rules around ethics violations, but we have chosen instead to follow the state’s rules and process. We have all heard from Dave Bowman that we ought to look at creating our own rules, however, there are pros and cons to creating your own rules,” Bynum said.
“Up till now, we have been in favor of using state’s rules because if we were to create our own rules, we would create our own ethics commission locally and those members would be appointed by city council. It seems cleaner to follow the state’s procedure.”
Bynum said she understood the obvious downside for Bowman, who had to incur expenses and wait three years for the state’s independent ethics commission to issue a decision.
City council is, however, looking at possible charter updates to put up for a vote next year. Such updates are not unusual; the last one took place in 2014.
The next update would be intended to “clean up” some places where the charter isn’t aligned with state law and best practices, Bynum said, adding that council could look at updating the ethics piece of the charter as part of the update process.
A committee has been reviewing the charter for about five months and city councilors intend to hear suggestions and details from that process during their Monday work session. Bynum reiterated that any proposed updates must be approved by voters. “The charter can’t be updated by council. It can only be by voters.”
Bowman was not acting in his official capacity with respect to the MSMS in 2019, so the city is not on the hook for his legal fees. “Every dime that’s gone to lawyers has come out of my pocket. No money has come out of Montrose Summer Music Series for this, which is why I’ve started the Go Fund Me page to try to recoup that. That’s $8,000 out of my retirement. It’s not like I’m young enough to try to make up for that,” he said.
You can visit gofundme.com and search “Dave Bowman’s legal fund” for more information about Bowman’s crowd-funding efforts.
Bowman said that far from a community outcry over the underlying situation, many people were supportive of the music series, which brings world-class acts to Montrose.
“Overall, the community has been tremendously supportive. The attendance at our shows has grown tremendously since 2019. We have way more sponsors, we had a bigger budget and going to the (Rotary) Amphitheater has been just a dream.”
Other plans to work with the city on a weekend of events leading up to next July 4 were on hold pending the independent ethics commission decision, Bowman said.
“The concern (is), if for some reason, that the commission would have found me guilty of something, I don’t know if the city could afford to continue working with me, which means the summer series would be over. Until I got that paper at 7 o’clock Monday night, there was a chance we would not have the summer series.
“But we will.”