The Delta Police Department is adding to its investigative tools and data systems, thanks to a good-sized state grant.
The agency recently announced receiving $264,403, to be disbursed in 2023 and 2024, from the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice’s Synthetic Opioid Poisoning Investigation and Distribution Interdiction Grant.
The money will help the department better fight deadly fentanyl, a synthetic opioid. Delta Chief Luke Fedler said the cash is helping to pay for electronic equipment that extracts data from cell phones, computers and other devices used to facilitate the drug trade.
If, for example, the police were investigating a case involving fentanyl, detectives could search seized devices with the proper warrants. But instead of sending the devices to other agencies with an electronics forensics division, the agency can conduct the search in-house.
“If we were to seize cell phones or computers, we have a detective now how is certified in cell phone extraction,” Fedler said. “It’s much more than that, too. Part of it is for us to track better data.”
The detective is undergoing additional training to become someone who can be certified as an expert witness in court, Fedler added.
The grant helps Delta obtain the necessary equipment — the extraction device itself was $99,000.
“I was excited, because it didn’t cost the citizens of Delta anything,” Fedler said.
Overall, the grant money gives DPD technology it needs for a quicker investigative response to synthetic opioid distribution.
According to the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice, the grant’s eligible uses include technology to unlock cell phones, forensic data analytic tools, mobile device forensic tools and server storage for captured data. Matching funds were not required.
“This funding is an important step forward to ensure local law enforcement agencies have the resources they need to investigate and stop the flow of deadly fentanyl that is harming our communities,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said, in provided remarks.
Weiser recently released a legislatively mandated report detailing ways social media and the internet are thought to facilitate drug distribution. The ease at which people can buy drugs using social media alarms the attorney general, who said platforms need to be more vigilant, cooperate with investigators in a more timely fashion, and that the state should consider additional laws.
“We need to be focused on this crisis and realize lives are at stake,” Weiser told the Daily Press earlier in March.
Fedler agreed social media makes it easier for drug traffickers. “The vast majority is happening on social media right now. Unfortunately, parents don’t often keep track of what their kids are doing,” he said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
