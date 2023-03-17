The Delta Police Department is adding to its investigative tools and data systems, thanks to a good-sized state grant.

The agency recently announced receiving $264,403, to be disbursed in 2023 and 2024, from the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice’s Synthetic Opioid Poisoning Investigation and Distribution Interdiction Grant.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

