Montrose Memorial Hospital was caring for four confirmed COVID-19 patients as of 6 a.m. Monday morning. Two patients were in the ICU and two were in the Medical/Surgical Unit of the hospital, according to MMH Chief Marketing Officer Leann Tobin.
With case and hospitalization numbers appearing “low,” the Colorado Department of Public Health and Education (CDPHE) weighed in on how the state considers the official reported data versus cases in a community that go unreported by citizens.
The CDPHE conducts ongoing epidemiological monitoring that factors in variables such as undetected community transmission, said Brian Spencer.
Spencer, the CDPHE spokesman, added that these analyses allow epidemiologists to determine the positivity rate of a community.
The positive test rate is the percentage of COVID tests that are confirmed positive, measuring the severity and the limitations of testing in a community. If an area has a high number of positive tests or too low a number of overall tests, then epidemiologists determine this as a sign that the community needs further testing.
“The higher the positivity rate, the more likely community spread is occurring,” said Spencer.
Montrose is currently considered a “high transmission rate” community on the CDC COVID-19 data tracker, with a positivity rate of 4.52% and 56 new confirmed positive cases between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29.
The state health department reported in an Aug. 23 press release following the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine that between Jan. 1 and Aug. 16, 98% of COVID-19 cases reported in Colorado have been among unvaccinated citizens.
Vaccination data
State data for Jan. 1一Aug. 18 show:
- 94.5% of infected individuals in Colorado were unvaccinated
- 95.4% of infected individuals in the Western Regional EMS and Trauma Advisory Council (WRETAC) region were unvaccinated
State data for Jan. 1 一 Aug. 11 show:
- 95.3% of hospitalized cases were unvaccinated in Colorado
- 93.9% of hospitalized cases were unvaccinated in the WRETAC region
State data for Jan. 1 一 Aug. 18 show the percentage of breakthrough cases in Colorado who received the Jannsen (Johnson & Johnson), Moderna or Pfizer vaccine compared to the percentage of Coloradans who received each vaccine type for their first dose:
- 14.7% of breakthrough cases occurred in people fully vaccinated by Janssen and 6.6% of individuals who received their first dose tested positive.
- 27.8% of breakthrough cases occurred in people fully vaccinated by Moderna and 38.% of individuals who received their first dose tested positive.
- 57.3% of breakthrough cases occurred in people fully vaccinated by Pfizer and 55 percent of individuals who received their first dose tested positive.
State data for Jan. 1 一 Aug. 18 show the percentage of breakthrough cases in the WRETAC region who received the Jannsen, Moderna or Pfizer vaccine compared to the percentage of the region’s community who received each vaccine type for their first dose:
- 23.8% of breakthrough cases occurred in people fully vaccinated by Janssen and 12.6% of individuals who received their first dose tested positive.
- 51% of breakthrough cases occurred in people fully vaccinated by Moderna and 64.6% of individuals who received their first dose tested positive.
- 24.8% of breakthrough cases occurred in people fully vaccinated by Pfizer and 22.5% of individuals who received their first dose tested positive.
“When reviewing the data by vaccine type, it is important to keep in mind that while the specific vaccines may explain some of the differences noted, other factors such as timing of vaccination and individual characteristics like occupation, age and presence of co-morbid medical conditions may also play a role,” said Spencer of the state data shared with the Montrose Daily Press.
The data indicates that while risks of infection are higher in unvaccinated people, all individuals are susceptible to infection.
Vaccinated individuals are now approved to receive a booster shot eight months after their initial dose in order to “boost” the protection.
Current data suggests vaccination reduces the spread of infection and leads to fewer opportunities for new variants to develop and spread, said Spencer.
Spencer cited the “vast majority” of unvaccinated individuals as the reason behind recent cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Colorado, noting that vaccines are a key component in the state’s efforts for protecting hospital capacity throughout the pandemic.
