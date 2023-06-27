A “capital” charge is no longer sufficient on its own to detain a defendant without bail, the Colorado Supreme Court decided.
The June 20 decision brings clarity to whether the state’s “proof evident, presumption great” legal standard allows those suspected of capital crimes to be held without having a bond set at all, on that basis alone. The answer is no — because there is no longer capital punishment, first-degree murder cannot be considered a “capital” crime when it comes to the setting of bail.
The state legislature abolished the death penalty in 2020 (for offenses charged on or after July 1 of that year), yet first-degree murder remained defined under statute as a capital offense. In some cases since the abolition of capital punishment, defendants continued to be held without bail upon a finding of “proof evident, presumption great” concerning their guilt.
That wrinkle led to court disputes and uncertainty, including the in the 7th Judicial District, where it surfaced almost immediately in the case of Paonia double murder suspect Mark Burns in 2022.
The matter also also led to murder defendant Jerrelle A. Smith challenging an Adams County court’s decision with respect to his bail. His challenge in turn prompted last week’s state supreme court finding that his charge could not be treated as a capital offense for the purpose of denying bail.
“Because the term ‘capital offenses’ as it appears in (law) plainly and unambiguously refers to offenses for which a statute authorizes the imposition of the death penalty; and the General Assembly has statutorily abolished the death penalty as punishment for offenses … charged on or after July 1, 2020, the court concludes that the district court abused its discretion when it treated the charge of first-degree murder as a capital offense and then denied the defendant’s request for bail,” the June 20 ruling states.
The ruling does not mean a murder defendant will automatically be released on bail, but that he or she cannot be denied bail solely based on the statutory classification of first-degree murder as a “capital” offense.
While concurring with the majority, Justice Carlos Samour wrote a companion opinion as a “flag” that the state legislature might want to review any statutory provisions referring to “capital offenses” or similar terms. Samour also wrote to put judges and lawyers on notice as to the potential ramifications beyond the right to bail. For example: the number of defense preemptory challenges during jury selection is 10 for “capital” cases, double the standard five preemptory challenges an attorney might make concerning prospective jurors, he noted.
The June 20 decision makes clear first-degree murders are not capital offenses — that is, offenses punishable by death.
“I agree with the majority’s opinion in its entirety,” wrote Samour. “But I wanted to call attention to the matters I have discussed in this special occurrence.”
The ruling will have impacts throughout the state, 7th Judicial District Attorney Seth Ryan said — but no significant effect is expected locally.
Proof evident, presumption great is a legal standard above that of probable cause — a likelihood a person committed an offense — and below that of beyond reasonable doubt, which is the highest proof burden in the legal system, he explained.
Prior to the Smith decision, the state constitution allowed defendants in capital cases to be held without bond, if prosecutors presented evidence there was “proof evident, presumption great” that the defendant had committed the offense.
The old standard applied in only a handful of cases locally, Ryan said.
“In our judicial district, we have only had a few cases over the last 10 years that have been eligible for proof evident, presumption great hearings,” he said. “In other larger jurisdictions, there are many more and those district attorneys are trying to figure out how to navigate the Smith ruling.
“From our perspective, the Smith case will not have a significant impact on how we do things in our jurisdiction.”
Burns’ is one of the few proof evident, presumption great cases in the 7th Judicial District. Within weeks of his arrest, the Delta District Court itself raised the question of whether the proof evident, presumption great standard still applied in terms of bail.
Ultimately, a proof evident, presumption great hearing was held in conjunction with Burns’ preliminary hearing, which ended with a ruling he could continue to be detained without having bond set. Burns’ defense team argued prosecutors hadn’t even cleared the bar for establishing probable cause that Burns killed Michael Arnold and Donna Gallegos in 2022, let alone established proof evident, presumption great.
Burns is set for a pre-trial hearing Thursday and for trial in August. It was not immediately known whether he would be seeking bail in light of the ruling. Ryan was not able to comment on a pending case and Burns’ public defenders could not be reached prior to deadline.
In Smith’s case, too, the matter was initially addressed at preliminary hearing. His attorneys contended he was entitled to have bail set, reasoning, according to the state supreme court’s decision, “that Smith is ‘not subject to the death penalty, which is the definition of a capital offense,’ and that ‘capital offenses no longer exist in the state of Colorado, since the death penalty was repealed in March of 2020.’”
Prosecutors in Smith’s case argued, based on caselaw, that first-degree murder is a capital offenses based on classification, not on penalty. The district court in Adams County ultimately determined that, until the Court of Appeals or Colorado Supreme Court concluded otherwise, it had to apply the classification theory, which still classed murder as a capital offense “notwithstanding that we don’t have the death penalty.”
The lower court then considered whether proof was evident or presumption great that Smith had committed the charged conduct, found that it was, and denied him bail.
Smith appealed the ruling, which the Court of Appeals dismissed without explanation, prompting him to petition the Colorado Supreme Court.
The justices found “capital offenses” has a plain meaning: offenses for which the General Assembly has authorized the death penalty. The term means punishable by death, the justice agreed.
“Thus, if the death penalty is not statutorily authorized for an offenses, then, by definition, the offense is not a capital offense.”
The basis for denying bail in “capital” crimes has been because there is greater temptation to avoid showing up to trial when a defendant’s life is on the line, the high court noted. Further, the state high court could find no basis for interpreting “capital offenses” just means “first-degree murder,” irrespective of the punishment that conviction might bring, as was asserted.
The state constitution also contains exceptions to the absolute right to bail for certain violent, but non-capital crimes, the June 20 decision goes on to state. These exceptions were established by amendment, not by the legislature. Such amendments would not have been necessary if lawmakers were free to create constitutional capital offenses by categorizing as “capital” offenses not punishable by death, the justices wrote.
The decision detailed other precedents concerning circumstances when bail can be denied, but said the court is not departing from prior precedent — the precedent “simply does not apply to the different scenario now before us, namely, where the legislature has statutorily abolished the death penalty.”
The Adams County court was wrong to treat Smith’s first-degree murder charge as a capital offense and therefore deny him bail, the order concludes, remanding the case to that court for proceedings consistent with the opinion.