State, local Democrats unveil new efforts to reach rural citizens

Montrose County Democratic Party Chair Kevin Kuns hangs out of the group's 4th of July float at last year's parade. Photo courtesy Kevin Kuns

Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is traditionally, and deeply, red and has been for a while. But last November, Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican and the incumbent at the time, only beat challenger Adam Frisch, a Democrat, by 546 votes. And this slim margin caught the attention of the state Democratic Party, which is now vowing to invest in reaching rural Colorado voters.

Earlier this week, Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib announced the launch of The 546 Project, a 17-month campaign aimed at reconnecting with rural voters, winning local elections and unseating Boebert in 2024.



