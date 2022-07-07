Restaurants, bars and food service contractors across Colorado will see financial relief from the state for the next few months.
House Bill 22-1406 is a limited deduction from taxable sales and allows qualifying businesses to retain and spend state sales tax.
The bill is active in July, August and September, allowing those businesses to deduct sales up to $70,000 in net taxable sales, according to language in the bill, for each month.
Qualifying business types, in addition to restaurants and bars, also include mobile food venders and caterers.
The bill does not eliminate local sales taxes or any other taxes imposed by a city, county or special district during the months specified.
The measure is expected to cost the state $40 million in uncollected state tax revenue but is viewed as a financial boost for restaurants facing rising costs and a tight labor market.
“Restaurants are the lifeblood of our communities and local economies across the state. Helping them save money helps all of Colorado,” Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, said in a statement. “The legislation we passed today will save restaurants up to $70,000 per restaurant and $40 million statewide this summer, which they can use to cover expenses, expand their business, pay their workers more and reduce costs for consumers.”
Roberts is a bill sponsor alongside Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, and state Sens. James Coleman and Nick Hinrichsen.
The measure marks the third special deduction enacted by the state and its representatives. It is an effort to soften the hardship businesses in the industry have experienced since the start of the pandemic.
In 2020, Gov. Jared Polis signed a similar bill, though it ran for four months — November 2020 through February 2021.
Last year, the legislation was renewed for three months and expanded its eligibility. Local businesses such as Double Barrel Taco and The Buttered Biscuit said they planned to use the funds to cover personnel and product costs.
“This legislation will save thousands of restaurants and retailers $40 million this summer to help them address rising costs and fill the open positions that they need to grow,” Herod said.
Qualifying retailers must file for a claim to the special deduction. If a business already filed a sales tax return, it could apply to the Colorado Department of Revenue for a refund.
Anthony Russo, a former city councilor who is now part of the city’s Development and Revitalization Team (DART), said he has yet to hear from businesses asking about the measure. He understands many aren’t aware of it.
“It’s worthwhile for us to look at having some conversations with companies,” Russo said.
Region 10, which assists businesses with training, funding and consulting, also has yet to hear from local business owners about applying for the bill, Nancy Murphy, director of small business development for Region 10, said.
At the local level, restaurants and hotels — restaurants and bars located in lodging facilities such as hotels are also eligible for the deduction — have contributed to the city’s collected sales and use tax.
The total collected hotel and restaurant tax is up to $211,073 through April, which is an 11.6 percent increase over the same period last year.
The restaurant tax has collected the majority of the $211,073 with $177,630 of the total. That tax has seen an increase from 2021 in each month through April.
To learn more about the bill and to apply, visit tax.colorado.gov/sales-tax-relief.
For more on DART, visit cityofmontrose.org/669/Development-and-Revitalization-Team-DART.
For more on Region 10, visit region10.net/businesses-resources/.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press