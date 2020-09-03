The Western Region One Source and the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day. Business will resume at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at both Grand Junction offices.
Notable upcoming veteran events:
· Patriot Guard Riders escorting the Remembering our Fallen Memorial from Grand Junction to Montrose, Sept. 7, at 9 a.m. (From the Mesa County Fairgrounds.)
· Veteran’s Resource Tour and VA Town Hall Meeting, in Eagle County, from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Colorado Mountain College, 150 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards, Colo.
· Remembering our Fallen Memorial on display in Montrose, from Sept. 7-13, 2020.
· Suicide Prevention Training co-hosted by the Western Region One Source and the Grand Junction VA Medical Center Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Thursday, Sept. 10.
· Friday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m. ceremony at the Montrose Elks Lodge #1053.
· The Vail Veterans Program golf tournament in Avon, Colo., with the Military Warrior Support Foundation on Sept. 11.
COVID-19 Note: Social distancing, masks and no hand shaking will be practiced at all public events and inside the WROS building by all DMVA West state staff.
