After months of back and forth, Montrose County School District is officially in the clear.
The Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs voted Thursday to remove Montrose High School and Johnson Elementary School from a list of schools violating the law banning Native American mascots in Colorado.
All but one of the schools that have been on the commission’s list since last fall have presented sufficient evidence to the CCIA that the indigenous mascot will be removed — and will not be required to pay the $25,000 monthly fine identified in the statute.
Commissioners brought up all three MCSD schools at the last quarterly meeting in March, but only voted to remove Centennial Middle School from the list at that time.
The CCIA voted 6-5 to keep MHS on the list in March after minimal public discussion. At a special session last month, Ute Mountain Ute Chairman Manuel Heart explained to Superintendent Carrie Stephenson that the school would need to get rid of the M-feather logo because it had indigenous connotations.
Retaining the M-feather logo would have saved the district hundreds of thousands of dollars, but after consulting with the school board, Stephenson concluded that removing the classic logo was best moving forward.
Community committees decided on the new Red Hawks mascot for Montrose High School and Bears for Centennial Middle School over the winter to replace the Indians and Braves, respectively.
MCSD officials had also been hoping that they could keep the Johnson Elementary School Thunderbird mascot intact and presented multiple times to the CCIA.
Heart told Stephenson in April that the Thunderbird mascot would not be appropriate to keep because of the strong connections with indigenous mythology. The Thunderbird mascot will be retired at the end of the school year and a new mascot will be selected next year.
Lamar High School, which has also previously presented to the CCIA, was the only school that will likely face the $25,000 monthly fines mandated in the statutory language.
Lamar officials had argued that they should be able to keep the former “Savages” mascot as long as they removed the indigenous imagery and offered to change the mascot to “Savage Thunder.”
A representative from Lamar RE-2, who did not identify himself on the Zoom call, said that the school district did not want to compromise on removing the “Savages” moniker after several committee members spoke at length about the problematic connotations of the word with the violent colonization and forced assimilation of indigenous people.
“(Lamar) coming up with ‘Savage Thunder’ is certainly a step in the right direction, but I do have some concerns about the original affiliation and connection to the word savage with this community,” said Nicole Miera, a tribal and county liaison with the state.
Three schools in Elbert County School District C-2 all share an Indians mascot and is the only school district that has minted a new agreement with a Native American tribe to retain the mascot.
According to the law, school districts that have agreements with tribes can keep indigenous mascots. Efforts from MCSD officials to reach out to the two official tribes in Colorado did not materialize in an agreement this fall.
Before the voting started on the group of schools still on the list, the CCIA was in executive session for nearly an hour and a half to discuss the parameters of the law, potential updates to the list of schools and the status of a lawsuit.
An organization called the Native American Guardians Association filed a lawsuit last fall against the CCIA’s executive director Kathryn Redhorse and other state government executives against the mascot ban.
A judge issued a final judgment in favor of Redhorse and accepted a motion to dismiss the case on May 5.
The CCIA also voted to add schools from seven school districts with Thunderbird mascots that were “inadvertently omitted” from the original list.
In March, the commission had the opportunity to add Hinkley High School in Aurora and Sangre De Cristo High School to the list, but no members made a motion to do so.
Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera clarified that schools that have been added at a later date will likely have a one-year grace period, which is included in an amendment to the public school finance bill that is awaiting final approval from Governor Jared Polis.
