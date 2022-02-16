The Montrose daycare where a man is accused of sexually assaulting a child had its license suspended by the state on Monday.
The Feb. 14 order of summary suspension for Ladybugs Daycare at 16945 64.50 Road states the Colorado Department of Human Services has reasonable and objective grounds to find “the operation of this family child care home presents a substantial danger to the public health, safety and welfare requiring emergency action.”
A message left at the available phone number for Ladybugs was not returned Tuesday.
James Carpenter was assisting the daycare’s licensed operator, his wife, Anna Carpenter, in running the child care facility and taking care of children there.
In January, a preschool-aged girl disclosed alleged sexual abuse and James Carpenter was arrested Feb. 4 on suspicion of sexual assault on a child. Through his attorney, Carpenter — who is free on bond — denied the allegations. Formal charges are pending.
According to the Department of Human Services, the accusation fits statutory criteria for an emergency action: “substantial evidence that a person who resides with the licensee in the licensed facility has committed an act of child abuse.”
The law also allows emergency action when someone who lives with the licensee of a facility has been charged with the commission of an act of child abuse or unlawful sexual offense. Further clarity from the state was not available on Tuesday.
Anna Carpenter is not accused of a crime and had already temporarily shut down because of the investigation, but the state ordered her to “immediately desist and refrain” from any activity that requires a child care license. She was also told to immediately surrender her license, pending the conclusion of administrative proceedings.
Further information about those were not available.
Ladybugs had been licensed since 2017 and since summer of 2018 was licensed to operate as a large family child care home. The license was most recently continued last April.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone