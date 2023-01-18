State parks pass proving popular with Montrose vehicle owners

A new state parks pass option appears to be popular locally, based on new motor vehicle registrations so far this year.
The “Keep Colorado Wild” parks pass is now sold to state residents when they register a vehicle, unless they opt out. The $29 pass entitles the bearers to entry into any state park while their registration is valid; an annual parks pass (which is still available) is $80 and the average per-entry charge at a state park is $8 or $9.
The state hopes to generate at least $36 million annually to help fund state park systems, search and rescue, avalanche safety, conservation and outdoor accessibility/educational opportunities.
“Surprisingly, there’s been a lot of people who want it,” Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes said Tuesday.
Just a few weeks into the year, her office is collecting an average of $1,000 a day for the parks pass, all of which is remitted to the state. On average, that’s about 34 people per day who choose not to opt out when registering a vehicle or presenting new title work.
Guynes said she expects to see more generated as more people’s license plates come due for registration.
“Our frontline clerks are being very informative,” in asking people whether they want to opt out, she said. “We’ve really not had any pushback. … Most people seem to already be aware of it.”
The Keep Colorado Wild pass launched with 2023 vehicle registrations; it was not available for registrations due prior to this year. The $29 fee is included in vehicle registration for passenger vehicles, motorcycles, light trucks and recreational vehicles unless those registering vehicles opt out during the registration process.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the pass provides car, bike and foot entry into state parks, including Ridgway State Park and Sweitzer Lake State Park, both a short distance from Montrose.
The state parks pass will not get you into National Park Service parks and and lands, such as Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.
Also, the state parks pass does not include state wildlife areas or camping.
The Colorado Wild Pass is available only when registering a vehicle; the regular $80 annual fee is charged if purchasing directly from CPW.
To opt out, inform the clerk when registering your vehicle that you are declining the pass. If registering a vehicle online or at a kiosk, there should be a prompt asking if you want the pass; select “no” to opt out. If mailing your registration renewal to the clerk, your renewal card will show amounts with and without the pass. Write your check for the amount that does not include the $29 pass.
Colorado vehicle owners who do not opt out will be charged the $29 and a CPW logo will be printed on their registration cards. Present the registration card when entering a state park, or link the pass on the My CPW app.
The pass cannot be transferred between vehicles; it is linked to the registered license plate and the vehicle registration card.
If you change your mind and would like to opt out, same-day reversals can be done at any department of motor vehicle office. After the date of purchase, you have 60 days after purchase to file for a refund.
“It’s a 60% reduction off the annual pass. It helps those who haven’t had the opportunity to get a pass before. It makes it a reasonable option for them,” said John Livingston, a spokesman for CPW based in Durango.
The state took into account what other states had tried, including states that had an opt-in option instead of an opt-out, like Colorado now does.
“There was a lot more success when it was opt-out. The success rate in Montana, with opt-out was over 80%,” Livingston said. By contrast, Michigan used an opt-in pass and only hit a 33% participation rate.
“Not only is the money helping support our state parks, it is also helping our wildlife, our search and rescue and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. A lot of our search and rescue groups can benefit from those funds as more and more people are recreating in the backcountry these days,” he added.
The Keep Colorado Wild Pass arose from a 2021 piece of legislation, Senate Bill 249, which had bipartisan support, including from Montrose’s new senator, Perry Will, then a member of the State House. The act created the pass and its provisions.
For each fiscal year, the money collected from the passes is to be used for the above-mentioned goals of providing affordable access, managing state parks, supporting search and rescue and avalanche safety efforts, species and habitat conservation, diversity and inclusion programs and partnerships for community planning and projects.
The first goal is to beef up the existing state parks system; then to protect and educate outdoors users, followed by the provisions related to wildlife conservation and outdoor rec.
The first $32.5 million generated will go toward state park maintenance and development, the next $2.5 million will go toward search and rescue teams and $1 million to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Any revenue beyond that will go to wildlife projects and outdoor educational programs.
“Whether you use the pass to visit state parks or just want to show support for wildlife programs and outdoor first responders, your contribution helps protect the outdoor lifestyle our communities treasure,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Acting Director Heather Disney Dugan in a recent news release reminding the public about the pass.
“Our agency is excited to offer affordable access to parks through this conservation pass and we are grateful for our state’s desire to invest more into protecting our great outdoors.”
CPW is an enterprise agency, generating roughly 90% or its revenue from sources other than the state of Colorado’s general fund, for example, user fees and federal grants.