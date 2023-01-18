State parks pass proving popular with Montrose vehicle owners

Crawford State Park is among the 43 state parks covered by the new Keep Colorado Wild pass, which is given to all Coloradans who register a vehicle for a $29 surcharge. People can opt out of the pass, which at $29 is about 60% off the regular $80 annual parks pass. Keep Colorado Wild passes are available only upon registering a motor vehicle, not directly from CPW. (Dustin Doskocil/CPW)

A new state parks pass option appears to be popular locally, based on new motor vehicle registrations so far this year.

The “Keep Colorado Wild” parks pass is now sold to state residents when they register a vehicle, unless they opt out. The $29 pass entitles the bearers to entry into any state park while their registration is valid; an annual parks pass (which is still available) is $80 and the average per-entry charge at a state park is $8 or $9.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

