An allegedly impaired driver caused the power outage experienced in Montrose Sunday night, according to Cpt. James Saunders with Colorado State Patrol.
Terry Towner, 62, was driving on Chipeta Road when he struck a guy-wire, at Chipeta and Fruit Park Road, at 7:39 p.m.
Towner was arrested and taken to the Montrose County jail. He was charged for the crash and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Towner did not sustain any injuries and no one else was injured on the scene.
Delta-Montrose Electric Association’s power outage map showed 6,172 customers without power at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, or about 32 percent of Montrose County power customers.
The outage appeared to affect northern Montrose.
Power was restored just before 9 p.m.
AT&T customers were still without phone service Tuesday morning following the accident.
According to Greg Fishering, owner of High Mesa Communications, when the wreck occurred, it was near the AT&T tower, atop Sunset Mesa.
“It shorted out or something got messed up. Equipment might have been affected,” Fishering said.
Technicians weren’t able to immediately get out to the cell phone tower to repair it, and Fishering said AT&T was telling him customers could be without service until Dec. 30, but were hoping to restore communications today.
When the wreck occurred, much of the town went dark, including street lights and many traffic lights, mostly on the north end of Montrose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.