Southwest Colorado waters are mussel-free and the state aims to keep them that way.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife, long vigilant against the threat of invasive aquatic nuisance species such as (but not limited to) zebra and quagga mussels, recently unveiled a management plan that was about 15 years in the making. The management plan spells out steps for investigating reports of aquatic nuisance species, or ANS, confirmation through testing, establishing “incident command,” which can be either CPW or the Colorado Department of Agriculture, depending on the species, rapid assessment and response, plus monitoring and evaluation.
The management plan was conceptualized in 2006 and developed by CPW, the Colorado ANS Task Force, plus experts and stakeholders statewide. The State of Colorado Aquatic Nuisance Species Management Plan was approved Dec. 10, 2020.
Reid DeWalt, CPW assistant director for aquatic, terrestrial and natural resources, said the plan sets a clear path forward for preventing ANS in Colorado.
“Invasive species have the potential to cause significant irreversible environmental impacts. The ANS management plan includes a coordinated prevention plan to keep Colorado’s waters free of ANS and a rapid response strategy that is designed to quickly contain new populations that may establish,” Reid said in a provided statement.
“This aims to minimize negative impacts on human safety, our wildlife populations and our native ecosystems.”
Prevention efforts are not without challenges. The management plan document notes the need for longer term funding, as well as a vested interest in promoting and supporting ANS management and prevention in neighboring states, where Coloradans take their boats and go fishing — and whose residents come here for similar recreation.
The report says that the number of watercraft with ANS being intercepted in Colorado each year is rising because of infestations in other states.
Another complicating factor is that prohibited ANS keep being sold in the state (at bait shops, pet stores and pet supply stores, for instance) because of conflicting authorities and the inability to conduct inspections and enforcement activity in such businesses.
State authorities for aquatic invasive plants species is another challenge, as well. Further, the sampling and monitoring program has been reduced over time to mainly monitor for zebra and quagga mussels in larger waterways with motorized boating.
“The capacity to survey smaller water bodies and flowing waters such as rivers and streams no longer exists,” the management plan document notes. “Capacity should be restored so the sampling program can operate at full function.”
The document also notes the need for a dedicated, permanent employee for ANS laboratory and field sampling operations.
The challenges noted do not mean CPW’s current efforts are anything less than robust. Keeping mussels out of waterways like Ridgway and Paonia reservoirs is critical because the mussels eat the microorganisms native fish need, clog boat engines and jam up infrastructure like dams — and once they’ve got a toehold, it’s almost impossible to be rid of them.
CPW operates ANS inspection stations at Ridgway and Paonia and also assists the National Park Service with inspections at Blue Mesa Reservoir.
The risk of having the problem mussels hitch a ride on a boat from out of state is very real, CPW spokesman Joe Lewandowski said.
“Every summer we get a few people who try to sneak a boat in from Lake Powell, or something like that. Our biggest concern is our proximity to Lake Powell. A lot of people go up to Lake Powell and come back through here, and Lake Powell is badly infested,” he said.
“It’s high priority for us to inspect boats because the mussels really have a negative effect on aquatic life and they also play havoc with outlet works. They can get into boat engines and foul up docks. It’s very important to keep them out,” Lewandowski added.
Quagga and zebra mussels are filter feeders and prolific breeders. They take in water and filter out plankton, quickly overwhelming the food source for fish already in a lake. Mussels and other ANS are also a concern down to road from Ridgway, at Blue Mesa Reservoir.
“They filter out all the microorganisms in the water. They basically take the nutrients away from fish. You would have a fishery that would be pretty wiped out over time,” said Sandy Snell-Dobert, a spokeswoman for the National Park Service and Curecanti National Recreation Area, which is home to the reservoir. The reservoir itself is under the management of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and CPW manages the fishery there.
“Every boat is inspected before it goes into the water and again after it goes into the water. It’s definitely something we spend a lot of time and effort on to try to keep invasive mussels out of Blue Mesa and our other waterways,” she said.
Mussels also stink, are sharp and cling to beaches and dam infrastructure, she said. “We don’t want them.”
On the whole, compliance with ANS inspections is good, Snell-Dobert said. “Our boaters, particularly those returning time after time, are used to the process. We do catch infested boats every year.”
CPW also sees good compliance at Ridgway, where boaters are accustomed to the requirements.
It is in everyone’s best interests to guard against mussel infestations. Water user entities could potentially put the brakes on recreational uses if it’s determined boaters have been bringing in invasive species, according to Lewandowski.
“We have good cooperation. People know the importance of not having these things get in the waters of Colorado,” he said.
Last year at Ridgway Reservoir, CPW conducted significantly more boat inspections than it had in 2019 — 6,769, up from 4,045, or a 67-percent increase. COVID-19 meant for a busier year at the reservoir, with more people heading outdoors because pandemic restrictions curtailed opportunities for many other activities.
In 2020, CPW decontaminated 373 boats at the reservoir, compared with 233 in 2019.
Statewide, more than 647,000 boats were inspected and 24,771 were decontaminated.
Decontamination is done on boats that have not been in Colorado and the amount of work required depends on the type of boat, as well as what inspectors spot.
New decon equipment is coming to Ridgway this year — per Lewandwoski, inspectors will be using an electric unit that heats water on demand, instead of a gas-powered heater that puts off air pollutants and is noisy. The new method will eventually include a means of recycling the water.
The boat ramp is expected to open at Ridgway March 15, pending weather and ice conditions.
All boaters have to purchase an ANS stamp when registering their boat in the state, to help offset the costs of operating the ANS program. The stamp revenue provides about half of the necessary annual funding.
For more information about the ANS program, visit cpw.state.co.us.
