State prisons now require staff vaccinations. County jails in the 7th Judicial District don’t

Citing the rise of the delta variant and the need to keep safe the people who work in prisons and who are detained in them, the Colorado Department of Corrections is now requiring staffers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The requirement, announced via news release this week, applies to prison employees — as well as Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Colorado Department of Human Services staffers — who interact with vulnerable populations and those living in congregate settings.
The recent requirement applies to the Delta Correctional Center, which is a state prison, but does not apply to county jails, which are not part of the CDOC. None of the four jails in the local 7th Judicial District mandates vaccines for corrections staff members, although the San Miguel County sheriff strongly encourages the shot for staff.
“I am not going to mandate that they are vaccinated,” Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said. “That is their constitutional right to decide it one way or the other. I am not mandating this.”
Although court rulings so far have largely held that employers can require the shots, Lillard reiterated he is leaving it up the individual employees.
The local jail employs about 38, some of whom work in the courtrooms, transport details, or other capacities.
Lillard noted the jail’s ongoing protocols for keeping incarcerated people and staff safe — and that as of Aug. 16, the Montrose County Jail had never been tagged as an outbreak site, although individual sheriff’s office employees have contracted COVID since the virus became known in the United States. (An “outbreak” is defined by state criteria as two or more positive cases in a two-week period at the same location).
“We were one of very few corrections facilities in Colorado that did not have an outbreak of COVID during 2020,” Lillard said.
“We have followed the guidelines recommended and MCSO staff went above and beyond. They adhered to the practices of keeping sanitary conditions and those that were sick (were kept) separated. We did not have an outbreak of COVID in the MCSO.”
Delta, Gunnison and San Miguel counties operate the remaining jails in the judicial district. Hinsdale County sends arrestees to Gunnison’s jail and Ouray County usually sends its inmates to Montrose.
The Delta County Jail does not have a vaccine requirement for staff, Undersheriff Quinn Archibeque said Wednesday, Aug. 18. Nor does Gunnison’s jail, Gunnison County Undersheriff Adam Murdie said.
“Knock on wood, it’s beens several months since we had anybody (on staff) even symptomatic,” Archibeque said.
“We’re doing pretty well. The sheriff’s position (Mark Taylor) from the very beginning is it’s a personal responsibility. If you want the vaccine, make sure to get it. … But we’re not going to mandate vaccines. We’re just trying to be good partners with the community and obviously take the precautions we need to take and go from there.”
Delta County Jail, which has 26 sworn deputies working in detentions, was a state-designated outbreak site in July of 2020 because of positive tests among a few staffers.
“We were on the outbreak list, but it was because we had three or four of our staff that all tested about the same time and tested positive. Some had symptoms and some didn’t,” said Archibeque.
“We never did have any kind of an outbreak with our inmates. It was just staff. The staff wasn’t any specific department.”
Like Montrose, the Gunnison County Jail was not a designated outbreak site, although it did have some staff illness from time to time, per Murdie.
Last November, he was himself obliged to stay home to fight through a tough bout of COVID.
“I got vaccinated as soon as I could after that,” Murdie said.
However, there is not a mandate for GCSO’s 12 jail staff to get the shot. Murdie said about six of them opted on their own to get the vaccine.
“We’ve been very lucky. We’ve got it set up where so we can quarantine new inmates coming in and keep them from coming into general population. Our inmate counts are low enough that we can do that,” said Murdie.
San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters’ vaccine views differ sharply from his counterparts who operate jails in the 7th.
“We are strongly encouraging vaccination for all of our employees,” said Masters, who employs 44. He is only aware of four who have not opted for a vaccine; two work on patrol and two work in the jail.
“Some of them have very strong opinions on not getting vaccinated. We think it is a hazard to our inmates and our fellow workers not to be vaccinated,” Masters said.
Non-vaccinated staff are required to wear masks while at work and to be tested at the beginning of their shift for the week and at the end of it.
Delta, Montrose and Gunnison jails do not have staff testing requirements.
Masters was blunt: If the governor and CDPHE someday allow him to implement a vaccine requirement, he will.
Colorado Department of Corrections Executive Director Dean Williams also said there is a responsibility to protect staff and incarcerated people. Both CDOC and CDPHE staff who are covered by the mandate have to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31. For the CDOC, that includes staff who interact with the public, with inmates or parolees or who enter facilities as part of their job. The CDOC is also requiring other state employees, contract employees, visitors, volunteers and vendors who are coming into a detention facility to be vaccinated, with some exceptions, per the news release.
“Some people will say that it is a personal choice whether or not they want to get vaccinated, but it is very difficult to socially distance within congregate settings and inmates do not have a choice regarding where they live and who they come in contact with,” Williams said.
The local jails where staff vaccines are not required have plans and procedures that can be deployed to isolate sick inmates and cut risk of spread, the jails’ officials said.
Although Lillard won’t tell his staff to get vaccinated, his agency maintains requirements to protect the closed population of inmates and those who work among them. When in contact with those in custody, staff must wear masks and gloves. If a person comes in and appears to be ill, that person is medically segregated and monitored, as well as provided with treatment from contract medical providers.
The MCSO also uses commercial-grade equipment to sanitize the facility.
“We take precautions. That is something we don’t want to have, is an outbreak in our inmate population or our working staff,” the sheriff said.
Lillard said he’s had no reports of an inmate having tested positive for the virus after coming into the facility. Some people with “trusty” status were segregated and monitored when they exhibited flu-like symptoms, he said. (A trusty is an inmate who has earned enhanced privileges through exceptional behavior; the term “trusty” means someone who is trustworthy.)
Delta County Jail established an area last year exclusively for quarantining arriving inmates for 10 days. That area has since shifted back to general population, but plans and protocols now in place mean the jail could shift back to a quarantine area if necessary, Archibeque said.
“It would just take a matter of hours,” he said.
Regular temperature checks are part of protocol, too.
“If I was trying to go to the jail right now, a detention deputy would meet me, take my temperature and ask me a list of questions,” Archibeque said.
Detention staff regularly wear masks, he said. And, in keeping with 7th Judicial District Chief Judge Steve Patrick’s recent order, all people in local court buildings must also mask up, including law enforcement.
In addition to its isolation protocols Murdie discussed above, at the Gunnison County Jail, commercial-grade disinfecting equipment is used more than once a day.
“We definitely have concern,” Murdie said. “We’ve offered COVID shots to all inmates in the facility had had a few of them take us up on it.” These were administered by trained public health employees, he said.
Lillard summed up his perspective.
“We are guarded. We don’t take this lightly. I still believe it is the right of the individual. If they want to put something in their body, that’s up to them,” the sheriff said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
