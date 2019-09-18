Children across the state will celebrate Colorado Proud School Meal Day today, part of the Colorado Departments of Agriculture and Education’s efforts to educate young people about agriculture and healthy eating.
More than 150,000 students statewide will learn about agriculture in classrooms and eat local meals. They will talk about healthy eating, innovation, farmers and ranchers, and even their own young roles in the local food movement.
“Not only does this school celebration encourage conversations with students about food and agriculture, it also exposes kids to new tastes and a wide variety of local products,” said Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg in a news release.
“It’s important for them to develop healthy relationships with food, while learning about how and where their food is grown here in Colorado.”
Gov. Jared Polis proclaimed Sept. 18 as Colorado Proud School Meal Day, inspiring more than 300 schools to participate from every corner of Colorado. School districts are also embracing agriculture in the classrooms with STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education-focused materials, guest speakers and locally sourced items.
“This year’s School Meal Day also coincides with Colorado Proud’s Next Generation of Ag campaign, which addresses the next generation of all aspects of agriculture, from technology to the economy, but especially the next generation of consumers – our school-age students. More than ever, it’s important for our young students to understand agriculture’s value, heritage and history, as our future consumers and influencers,” said Wendy White, spokeswoman for Colorado Proud.
Colorado farmers and ranchers produce food items that provide the nutrients children and adults need to thrive, with more than 38,000 farms encompassing nearly 32 million acres. Agriculture contributes more than $40 billion to the state economy annually and provides more than 170,000 jobs.
“Agriculture and local buying will continue to improve Colorado business and lifestyle, playing an important role in our culture and in our future. It’s an important subject for every age and generation,” added White.
