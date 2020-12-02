State raises Delta County COVID dial level to orange

Delta County moved to level orange or “high risk” on the State of Colorado’s COVID-19 status dial effective Monday, according to a county press release. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment notified Delta County Health Department that COVID-19 cases are rising in the county nearing 20 positive cases per day.
The move on the COVID-19 dial gave retailers a small window to do business with fewer restrictions on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28.
As of Nov. 25, the health department reported 523 positive cases with 240 active and 273 recovered. An updated dashboard on Nov. 26 showed 553 positive cases, 30 additional cases in the ensuing 24 hours.
The county’s two-week positivity rate jumped to 10.73% with two -week positive count at 251 cases up 7.7% from the previous two weeks. The highest day for cases to date was Nov. 22 with 36 positive cases.
“We currently have 11 individuals hospitalized and sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting that two Delta County residents have passed away from COVID-19; 2 females aged 75-84 bringing total deaths to ten,” the release stated.
Some of the latest COVID-19 higher risk/orange restrictions on the county that began Monday are:
∙ Indoor dining — 25% capacity up to 50 people;
∙ Bars that don’t serve food must be closed;
∙ Offices are limited to 25% capacity, with remote work strongly encouraged;
∙ Gyms/indoor recreation is limited to 25% capacity or up to 25 people;
∙ Entertainment and indoor events/meetings — 25% capacity up to 50 people with 6ft. of physical distancing between parties;
∙ Outdoor events are limited to 50% capacity or 75 people (whichever is fewer);
∙ Childcare facilities may remain open with standard ratios;
∙ Pre-school -12th grade – in person learning suggested.
“This is an incredibly difficult time, especially for our Delta County business community. Never before have they faced such adversity, as they carry the brunt of each change to the dial that Delta County faces. We know it’s not fair and that everyone should take personal responsibility in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Delta County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mark Roeber.
“Our local businesses need our support now, more than ever; Delta County fully supports businesses staying open, and will do all that we can to fight for them.”
County officials are encouraging the community and visitors to order takeout from local restaurants for lunch or dinner. They also recommend buying gift certificates, or ordering online or via phone, and pick- up curbside during the busy holiday season: “Our local businesses are the backbone of the county. They are our friends and neighbors, we need to help them through this ongoing crisis.”
Acknowledging the added stress of COVID-19 to the holiday season, county officials encourage Delta County residents to reach out if they need help, or if they just need someone to talk to.
For mental health assistance, the county recommends the following resources:
∙ Center for Mental Health: 970-252-6220 or text “Talk” to 38255;
∙ A KIDZ Clinic: 970-874-2753 or Text: 970-901-0445;
∙ Families Plus: 970-874-0464 or Text: 970-433-6835;
∙ Colorado Crisis Hotline: 844-493-TALK (8255) or Text “Talk” to 38255.
Citizens needing COVID-19 testing can reach out to the Delta County Health Department, located at 255 W. Sixth St., in Delta. Tests are by appointment only Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Call 970-874-2172. They can also get tested at North Fork EMS, located at 110 E. Hotchkiss Avenue, in Hotchkiss. Appointments are Mondays and Wednesdays only. Call for an appointment at 970-778-7426.
For additional COVID-19 resources, visit Delta County’s COVID-19 resource page on their website or visit the state’s COVID-10 resource page.
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.