The Federal Highway Administration will release $11.6 million, through its quick release process, to Colorado after Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado Department of Transportation Director Shoshana Lew made a formal request Monday, asking for $116 million in federal emergency funds to support the response to damage caused by mudslides and debris flow on Interstate 70 (I-70) in Glenwood Canyon.
The $11.6 million, 10% of the total request, was requested to be released in an expedited manner by Polis and Lew, and is expected to allow CDOT and partner agencies to proceed with emergency repairs to federal-aid highways.
“We are thrilled to have such close coordination with our federal partners to ensure federal resources are quickly on their way to Colorado,” said Polis in a news release. “Crews and staff across state government are working in all-hands-on-deck mode to deal with the devastating damage to Glenwood Canyon and I-70, and having the same level of support from federal partners at the Federal Highway Administration ensures we can keep working at a rapid pace to restore this economic and recreation highway.”
FHWA informed the Colorado congressional delegation early Tuesday regarding the decision.
