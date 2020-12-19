A man who briefly served as Ouray County’s undersheriff and a former Delta Police Department officer are among those who cannot be certified to work as a peace officer again in Colorado.
State records show Richard Herman, who pleaded guilty to harassment after he was initially charged with propositioning a teenager, and Jeremy Gay, who was found by his agency to have made an untruthful statement, had their certifications revoked by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board.
Gay’s revocation was among six to come about because of a new statutory provision passed in 2019.
Herman was indicted in 2019 on a charge of attempted inducement of child prostitution after an encounter in 2018 with a Montrose teen, who alleged to police Herman had attempted to solicit sexual favors. This sent the youth into a panic; the teen fled and called 911.
Herman ultimately pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was sentenced this year to probation and public service.
The offense occurred while he was a deputy for Ouray County and by the time of his indictment had been appointed as undersheriff. He was replaced in that capacity about two weeks after the indictment; according to POST records, Herman separated from the agency July 1, 2019.
The Peace Officer Standards and Training Board met Sept. 18 to consider a slate of officers for revocation of certification. Since mid-2001, state law has required certification to be revoked if a peace officer is convicted of a misdemeanor. The law also allows decertification for felony convictions.
POST Board meeting minutes show Herman complied with a show cause order by appearing at a hearing this June. His certification as a peace officer was unanimously revoked at the September board meeting.
Under a subsection that was added to the law in 2019 through Senate Bill 166, a peace officer’s certification can be suspended or revoked if an agency through administrative investigation has found by clear and convincing evidence that an officer has knowingly made an untruthful statement pertaining to a material fact while under oath; during an internal affairs investigation or similar administrative investigation, knowingly omitted a material fact on an official criminal justice record, or “otherwise failed to meet certification requirements.”
Gay had his certification revoked on these grounds by unanimous vote during the board’s Dec. 11 meeting.
Those meeting minutes say Gay knowingly made an untruthful statement about a material fact or knowingly omitted such a fact on an official criminal justice record March 19. Gay, who had been a detective sergeant, separated from the Delta Police Department April 2; he did not request a show-cause hearing before the POST Board.
The POST Board did not provide information about the March 19 incident. The Delta Police Department’s chief could not be reached Friday for additional information. The POST Board document states the DPD notified the board of the conduct April 22, as required under the 2019 statutory provisions.
Decertified along with Gay upon the POST Board vote were: Sara Strickland, who pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in Denver; Justin D. Moore, who accepted a plea deal for misdemeanor assault and harassment in La Plata County; and Christopher Goble, Lone Tree Police Department; Richard Jones, Pueblo Police Department; Christopher Tonge, Bayfield Marshal’s Office; Russell Smith, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Lara Dreiling, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, who all were revoked for untruthful statements.
All of the former officers’ cases are being entered into the National Decertification Index.
“Public trust is achieved when law enforcement officers act with honesty and accountability,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement. “While the vast majority of peace officers honor this trust each and every day they put on their badge, unfortunately, there are some officers that do not belong in this profession.”
Weiser said the new provision, put into the statute by Senate Bill 19-166, with the POST Board action, ensures that the right people are entrusted to serve as law enforcement officers.
“Integrity is the cornerstone for positive relationships between law enforcement officers and their communities,” POST Director Erik Bourgerie said, also in a provided statement.
“When individual peace officers violate this trust, it damages the relationship for everyone in the profession. It is essential that we hold these persons accountable and ensure they will no longer serve in Colorado as certified peace officers.”
