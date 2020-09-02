State’s number of ballot drop boxes grows

Colorado has increased the number of ballot drop boxes to 386, providing more than 100 additional boxes than were available in 2018.
“I am happy to announce that over the last two years Colorado has added 121 new drop boxes across the state for the 2020 General Election,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, in a press release announcing the additions.
“No American should have to choose between risking their health and exercising their right to vote. Drop boxes are a safe, secure, and convenient way for Colorado voters to make their voices heard while social distancing, and are one of the reasons our elections are the nation’s gold standard.”
The number of drop boxes has increased 49% in the last two years, including the addition of 42 new boxes this summer as part of CARES Act funding for election assistance. Twenty-seven Colorado counties applied this summer for the additional drop boxes, which will be in place for the November 3 election. Nearly $160,000 has been requested and will be provided to those counties from CARES Act funding to provide the new boxes. As counties continue to finalize their election plans, as many as 20 additional boxes may be added across the state by Election Day.
Montrose County already has adequate drop boxes, Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes said. The county has been at or above the recommended number of drop boxes since it first installed boxes. There is an externally located drop box, with video surveillance, in both Montrose (outside of the historic county courthouse on South First Street) and in the West End. As well, there is a drop box located inside Olathe Town Hall that will be open during business hours.
Guynes said she had considered adding a box this year, in light of the grant program, and conducted research into possible locations.
“Based on the layout of Montrose County, we still have our boxes placed at the best-utilized locations and determined adding a box would not be beneficial. Neither have we received any feedback form our voters taht they would like us to consider an additional location,” she said.
Approximately 75% of Colorado mail ballot voters return their ballots to a drop box, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Drop boxes are sturdy, metallic, weather-resistant, and are bolted to the ground.
Colorado law also requires that all drop boxes be kept under 24-hour video surveillance with adequate lighting. When drop boxes are emptied, they are done so at least every 24 hours by a team of bipartisan election judges who must maintain a detailed chain of custody log when transporting ballots between drop boxes and the central counting facility.
With 368 drop boxes statewide, there is now one drop box for approximately every 9,400 Colorado active registered voters. In addition to drop boxes, Colorado will have approximately 330 voting centers open, with many opening 15 days before Election Day, per Colorado state law. Each voting center will have COVID-19 related procedures in place to ensure in-person voting is as safe as possible.
For more information on Colorado’s elections, including how to register to vote, please visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov.
