Montrose High School and Johnson Elementary School are still on the list of schools out of compliance with the law banning Native American mascots according to the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs, the office under the lieutenant governor that is overseeing implementation of Senate Bill 21-116.
In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Montrose County School District said the decision was “extremely disappointing” and is requesting a full explanation from the governor's office.
“Our community has worked hard to meet the requirements this burden has placed on our schools by Gov. Polis and the Commission,” the statement says. “Thus far, the Commision has been silent toward our repeated requests for clarification and communication on this issue, despite our good faith effort to meet the requirements of this legislative change.”
The Montrose County School Board officially put the stamp of approval on new mascots for Mon…
Despite the CCIA’s decision, Superintendent Carrie Stephenson confirmed the school district is moving forward with replacing the Indians mascot with the Red Hawks.
“We don't understand how or why the commission could interpret the Red Hawk as inappropriate or offensive,” MCSD spokesperson Matt Jenkins said. “It’s just a bird.”
CCIA members voted 6-5 against removing MHS from the list after a brief discussion during the quarterly meeting on Thursday. The determination that Johnson Elementary should stay on the list for the Thunderbird mascot came after no discussion or explanation.
However, the CCIA voted without contention to remove Centennial Middle School from the list: the mascot will change from the Braves to the Bears.
The CCIA narrowed the list of 26 non-complaint schools to 12 in six school districts, all located in rural areas. All the remaining schools the CCIA said are still in violation of the law, with the exception of the two in Montrose, are east of the continental divide.
After CCIA Executive Director Kathryn Redhorse gave a brief overview of the submitted documentation, members could ask questions propose a motion to remove each school from the list. Schools that did not receive any motions remained on the list by default.
The decision about Montrose High School was the only contentious vote throughout the meeting.
For documentation, Montrose County School District submitted the board resolution for the mascot changes at Centennial Middle School and Montrose High School that was passed at a special session on Jan. 25, Redhorse said at the meeting.
A one-page document about the implementation process on the CCIA website says that documentation can include “letters from school administrators, design records, school board minutes, renovation plans and contracts.” School districts are also required to share if a new mascot has been selected and include a timeline.
The reasoning for why Centennial was the only Montrose school deemed compliant was not explained at the meeting.
Another Colorado high school formerly known as the Indians changed their mascot to the Red-Tailed Hawks before the bill banning Native American mascots became law in June 2021. Cheyenne Mountain School District began the process of changing the mascot at the namesake high school in fall 2020 and formally retired the Indian moniker in March 2021. The CCIA did not put Cheyenne Mountain High School on the list of non-compliant schools.
Later in the meeting, the commission did not add two additional schools in Colorado with Thunderbird mascots — Hinkley High School in Aurora and Sangre de Cristo High School in Mosca. Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera, who is the chair of the CCIA, said that CCIA staff “recently discovered” these schools were “inadvertently omitted from the initial list,” but none of the voting members proposed a motion to add them to the list.
The Montrose Daily Press first reported in December that the CCIA had left these two schools off of the list and that Johnson Elementary was the only school with the Thunderbird mascot.
No explanation was given during the meeting for the decision not to add the other two schools to the list.
Two other schools in Colorado have a Thunderbird mascot. Why was Johnson Elementary School the only one the state said needs to change?
Montrose County School District is still waiting to hear back from the state about whether i…
CCIA staff have previously not responded to requests for comment on the methodology for determining the list of schools, as well as an explanation for why Johnson was the only Colorado school with a Thunderbird mascot that needed to change it.
School district spokesperson Matt Jenkins, as well as Johnson school psychologist Jacob Price, spoke about the Thunderbird mascot at a special session of the CCIA in January. The school district replaced the prior logo with a cartoon-like image of a bird.
MCSD argued to the CO Commission of Indian Affairs that the Thunderbird mascot is OK, but decision not expected until March
Nearly three months after a surprising letter from state officials said that Johnson Element…
Price, who is a registered member of the Pawnee Nation and has previously been involved with efforts to change offensive Native American mascots, told the CCIA that the revised logo does not represent indigeneity or specific people. None of the CCIA members asked questions for the MCSD representatives at the meeting.
The 12 schools the CCIA determined are still noncompliant have until April 29 to submit additional documentation prior to the next quarterly meeting on May 19, which is the last regular meeting before the June 1 deadline. If the commission decides that any of the schools are still in violation of the law, they will need to start paying a $25,000 monthly fine.
The CCIA is also convening a special session scheduled for April 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for schools to present to the commission, Primavera said.
Before voting on the compliance status of the individual schools, the CCIA was in executive session for nearly an hour to discuss mascot-related issues. No members went into detail on what was discussed during the executive session, nor referred to the portion of the meeting closed to the public after it was concluded.
As the mascot committees are meeting for the second time this week to discuss concrete discu…
When the Colorado legislature passed a bill banning Native American mascots last spring, Montrose County School District officials knew that they would have to change the Indians mascot at MHS and the Braves mascot at Centennial Middle School. But the Thunderbird mascot at Johnson Elementary was not on their radar until a letter from the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs arrived in late October of last year.
The district organized committees consisting of teachers, parents, students and alumni to find replacements for the Indians and the Braves. The Red Hawks was selected as the new mascot for the high school and Bears will represent Centennial Middle School starting next school year.
The school district is planning on funding the mascots over the next two fiscal years. On Tuesday, the school board authorized spending $200,000 for the mascot swap at MHS and $175,000 for Centennial Middle School, but board member Eric Kelley voiced his discontent with the unfunded mandate from the state.
“Although it may be the prudent thing to do, I'm frustrated,” Kelley said. “Part of me wants to say that (the state) should be the ones that pay for this, but I know we have to move on. I just want to be on the record saying that I totally disagree with the idea that this has to come out of our budget, I believe they should be supporting this.”
Despite concerns Gov. Jared Polis raised in his signing statement about the timing and financial burden of the mascot swaps, no state funding has been made available to school districts besides applying for competitive Building Excellent Schools Tomorrow grants. But as the original language of the bill outlines, the funds would not be available until after the imposed deadline and mascot-related projects were relegated to a lower priority level.
For the 2022-23 fiscal year, Montrose County School District applied for two BEST grants: on…
MCSD did not apply for a mascot-related BEST grant because district officials did not expect that it would be approved, but two other school districts in Colorado did: Frederick High School in Boulder County and Yuma School District on the Eastern Plains.
The law exempts school districts that have agreements with federally recognized Native American tribes from needing to change indigenous mascots. Despite a letter from the Kiowa tribe in Oklahoma, CCIA members did not approve removing Kiowa Elementary, Middle and High School, which all have an Indian mascot, from the non-compliance list.
Renewed attempts from MCSD officials to forge an agreement with either of the two Native American tribes in Colorado — the Ute Mountain Ute and Southern Utes — were unsuccessful.
State Sen. Don Coram and Rep. Marc Catlin on Monday made known their intent to secure an agr…
Redhorse said that the Kiowa school district first made an agreement with the Kiowa Tribe in Oklahoma in 2005 and submitted an updated letter from the chairman condoning Kiowa’s mascot.