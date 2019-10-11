The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has so far been able to keep up with a sharp increase in requests for blood tests in driving under the influence cases prompted by a policy change over the summer, Director John Camper told The Colorado Sun.
That’s despite fears the state wouldn’t be able to handle the workload and charges would be dropped as a result.
“Our folks are working very hard,” Camper said. “I think they take it almost as a point of personal pride that no one thinks they can do it.”
Camper said that things are “going OK” and that wait times for the tests haven’t increased. The statewide investigative agency is completing tests in about 23 or 24 days, well below the 60-day threshold that prosecutors say they need to keep cases moving smoothly through the court system.
“I don’t know that we will be able to sustain that at that level,” Camper said. “We’re certainly going to try and keep it down as low as we possibly can.”
Problems arose over the summer when the CBI began offering free blood testing in DUI cases as a way to encourage cash-strapped law enforcement agencies to submit their samples when they otherwise might not because of the cost. But that move had the effect of shuttering ChemaTox, the private Boulder County lab that had been handling testing in thousands of cases in Colorado each year, shifting the burden to the CBI.
Read the whole story at The Colorado Sun. The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization that covers people, places and issues of statewide interest. To sign up for free newsletters, subscribe or learn more, visit ColoradoSun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.